BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A Sumter couple is offering a reward for the return of a very special replica of a Revolutionary War mortar they believe may have fallen off the back of their truck somewhere in Lee County.
Frank Holloway of Sumter said around 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 25, he and his wife were returning from a National Guard event and were traveling on Highway 341 between Bethune and Bishopville. They were hauling a mortar, which is a type of cannon, that Holloway made himself in 2002 and takes to various Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) events around the state.
Used in the Revolutionary War, a mortar was mounted on a flat bed, resembling a large block of wood. An elevating wedge raised the barrel, enabling the mortar to fire an exploding shell in a high trajectory. Fired properly, the bomb would fly over earthworks and explode while still airborne, raining shrapnel over the enemy.
“At some point along that drive, we believe the black powder mortar, which was mounted on a gray oak carriage, somehow fell off the back of my truck,” Holloway said. “It has two brass plaques mounted on it, one for Thomas Sumter and one for Francis Marion. The mortar weighs around 300 pounds and is very special to our family.”
The Holloways discovered the mortar was missing when they stopped in Bishopville and someone let them know their tail gate was down and it looked like something had fallen off the back of their truck.
The Holloway family and friends have searched the roadways on Highway 341 between Bethune and Bishopville and have located other items that were on the truck but have not located the mortar. Local law enforcement, DOT and the highway patrol have been notified as well. The family is offering a reward for the return of the mortar. If you have any information, please call 803-968-3497.