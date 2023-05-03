BISHOPVILLE — Kenneth Lewis, a native of Bishopville and son of local city council member Gloria Lewis, is excited to announce that his debut children’s book, “Devonte’s Shoes” will be published by Candlewick Press in the spring of 2024. In addition, a second book, “Never Take Your Rhino on a Plane,” will be released in the fall of 2024.
Lewis, 31, is a 2010 graduate of Lee Central High School. He attended Coastal Carolina University, earning a bachelor’s degree in English in 2014 and a master’s degree in teaching in 2015.
He credits his mother for instilling a love of reading in him at an early age. “My mom made me read books and created in me a habit of reading,” Lewis says. “Great readers make great writers, though I have a love-hate relationship with both writing and reading sometimes. I also read for knowledge because it’s always nice to know things. It makes me resourceful. I love the way words sound, and love to find new ones and use them in my vocabulary.”
As an English major at Coastal Carolina University, Lewis had dreams of becoming a novelist.
“I studied lots of Toni Morrison, James Baldwin, Lucille Clifton, Maya Angelou--Black classic artists, “ he said. “I attempted a couple of children’s manuscripts in college, but I never really intended to write for…children.”
He was working on two novels in college, one that was nearly completed, but lost them both when his computer crashed. “This loss of work happened in my senior year and I had started on them in my freshman year of college,” Lewis said.
The sudden loss—almost four years of writing, editing, polishing drafts--sent him into a three-year depression. “All that work, just down the drain,” Lewis recalls. “It was devastating.”
Then a former supervisor reminded him that they were “calling for diversity in kidlit, that I should try parceling out my stories over a series of children’s books until I could work my way back to long form,” he says.
So Lewis made a trip to Barnes & Nobles, where he picked out 10 picture books and read them while sitting in the store’s café. “And before I knew it, I had gone down this rabbit hole,” he said. “I joined the Society of Children’s Books Writers and Illustrators, started attending conferences, and soon I’d quit my job and take a much-needed sabbatical allowing me to focus on my craft, network, and start building a new life.”
Four years later, he’s “in the thick of it and waiting on my debut to come out next spring,” Lewis says. In addition to “Devonte’s Shoes” and “Never Take Your Rhino on A Plane,” he has another book, “Because of Dads,” coming out in 2025; a story inspired by the events that occurred in summer 1988, the summer of The Lizard Man, coming out in an anthology soon; “and a couple more projects I am unable to talk about right now,” Lewis said.
And he also now has a “day job” since being an artist/writer doesn’t always pay the bills. “I ended my sabbatical a year ago,” he said. “The money ran lower than I was comfortable with (a.k.a. I was broke). In creative fields you don’t really make money, until you ‘make it,’ providing you ever ‘make it.’ Many writers and artists work their entire lives and never get in a position where they are able to leave their day job. Right now, I work for Discovery Place Museums of Charlotte leading projects and creating immersive experiences for children and adults alike. I also freelance when I find projects I’d like to write or edit.”
Life is good now and Lewis looks forward to the future.
“I’m still defining who I am, but right now I’m an inquisitive and adventurous person who creates and writes for children,” he says. “I can be a little quiet sometimes as I observe the world or gauge my comfort level among people, but I’m always thinking and always in the business of ‘edutainment,’ combining learning and entertainment in innovative ways. I didn’t always know this, but over time my vision sharpened.”