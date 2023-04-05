The Lee County Arts Council would like to thank all the wonderful members, sponsors and all others who have donated for showing their support of the arts in Lee County.
Your support ensures that the Lee County Arts Council can continue to give the community a venue and the opportunity to promote various art related events to be held at the Bishopville Opera House. Thank you again for you continuous support of the arts.
The Bishopville Opera House April “Sponsor a Day” program participants are:
Saturday, April 22, in memory of Justin Medlin by Zack and Dianne Medlin
The Lee County Arts Council
Bishopville Opera House
PO Box 714
Bishopville, SC 29010
803-484-5090