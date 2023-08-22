Two Chester County teams remain ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes after the first week of the high school football season.
Lewisville was ranked at number two in the S.C. Prep Media Class A Polls. The Lions lost a competitive game on the road against AA powerhouse Oceanside Collegiate Friday and fell one notch to number three, though they still received one first place vote. Bamberg-Ehrhardt moved up to number one, with Christ Church at number two. Lamar and St. Joe’s rounded out the top five. Lewisville’s opponent this week, Wagener-Salley, was in the “others receiving votes” category.
In AAA, Chester began the pre-season at number six and moved up one spot to number five after a 42-6 blowout of AAAA Lancaster to start the season. Dillon stayed at number one (receiving 16 of 20 first place votes), followed by Daniel, Clinton and Camden.
Chester plays Fort Mill this week.
The poll is voted in by journalists from around the state that cover prep athletics in print and online, including News & Reporter Editor Travis Jenkins.