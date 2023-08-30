“I don’t feel like going to school today, I’m sick.” It was a cold, wintry morning and the rain was beginning to freeze.
There can’t be anything more chilling to a young boy’s spirit than the prospect of facing the extremely cold and wet elements on a school day.
I pulled the quilts back over my head and thought I had it made. That is until my brother reminded me that my mother would be making me one of her favorite remedies for little sick boys. Apparently, he had overheard our mother telling dad that I wasn’t feeling well and she would fix a concoction so I would feel better and help with the chores later in the morning.
The circumstance surrounding my sickness was not discussed with my mother earlier so I knew she would be back at my bedside shortly to ask about my illness.
Now I must admit that I really knew I had backed myself into a situation that I couldn’t win. If I told her I had a chest cold there was the grease and turpentine mixture she would rub on my chest. If I told her that a spider or a bug bit me during the night, there would be the snuff or chewing tobacco mixture.
If I told her my throat was sore and hurting there would be the mixture of sulfur and kerosene. If I told her my stomach hurt then by golly there would be that awful castor oil in juice or milk. If I told her it was my ear and the ache was terrible then there would be a boiled onion stuck in my ear after my dad had blown cigarette smoke in there.
If I told her it was the little scratch I received while playing yesterday there would be the piece of fatback meat tied over the scratch. If I told her there was a little burn on my hand I received playing in the fireplace she would put that cow butter on me.
The heck with this, the wintry cold and rain were not so bad after all. “Mama, I feel better now, I’m going to school. Fix my plate of grits, ham and a cup of Postum coffee…oh, don’t forget the sugar!”
Just another day in the lives of us Lucknow country folks.