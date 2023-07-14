The Kershaw County Post 17 American Legion baseball team will host today’s championship round of the Midlands Region championship bracket against the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between League 3 colleagues West Columbia and Lexington.
Whoever wins Thursday’s game at Brookland-Cayce High School will need to defeat the Post 17ers twice today at American Legion Park. That being the case, the first game will be played at 5:30 p.m. with a second game, if necessary, to follow.
The Midlands Region is one of six brackets being contested with the winners of each advancing into the South Carolina American Legion State Tournament. First round play, which will be contested at home fields, will begin Monday, July 18 with second round pairings set to be played Tuesday, July 19 at team sites. All six teams in the double-elimination event will head to Francis Marion University’s Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium on Friday, July 21 for the final three days of the event.
Friday’s games are set for 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. starts. Game times for Saturday are 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with Sunday’s championship contest set for a 1 p.m. start. Should a second game be necessary, it will be played at 4 p.m.
The six bracket winners will be placed into three-team brackets and will be seeded by the state American Legion Baseball committee. The top seed in each bracket will earn a bye into Tuesday’s second round which it will host. The second and third seeds in the top and bottom portions of the bracket will play each other on Monday night at the home site of the higher-seeded team.