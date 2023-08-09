• The Lee County Republicans will meet Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the South Carolina Cotton Museum. Guest speaker will be U.S. Representative Ralph Norman. Light refreshments will be served.
• Lee County School District school uniforms will be available for purchase at the district office beginning Aug. 16 on Wednesdays only. Items are $5 each.
• There will be a Lee County 250 Committee public information meeting at the S.C. Cotton Museum/Veterans Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.
• Lee County Relay for Life is back! This year’s event will be held on Aug. 18 from 5-11 p.m. If you are, or if you know a cancer survivor, please share this information. The survivors’ banquet will be held on Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 229 Church St. Also, it’s not too late join the event by forming a team! For more information, contact Barbara Simon at 803-651-1994.