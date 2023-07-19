BISHOPVILLE — The South Carolina Department of Corrections has reported that a Lee Correctional Institution inmate died while in his cell Friday morning, July 7.
Officials said correctional officers found Christopher A. Waring, 38, dead in his cell. Waring did not have a cellmate.
An autopsy will be performed, officials said. The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Lee County Coroner, and the South Carolina Department of Corrections Inspector General’s Office.