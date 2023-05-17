Mrs. Thomason also might have guessed about my precarious financial situation because she seemed always to have some leftovers. She lived alone and surely knew the “right” amount of food to prepare but often seemed to have something left over.
“Would you like some ambrosia? I fixed it for my bridge club, and one lady didn’t want any.” Or “Some of us went to a fish camp. They served hushpuppies. I don’t eat them but didn’t want them to go to waste.” I had never heard of ambrosia or hushpuppies but gratefully accepted them — and expanded my knowledge of culinary options.
Although I had kitchen privileges, there was nothing to cook. Instead I spent all of my time in the front bedroom, which included a card table as my desk. She also passed on her copy of The Charlotte Observer each evening. With a borrowed scissors, I clipped out certain articles and placed them in a box for future use. Reading the newspaper was a habit I had acquired my freshman year of high school when I read several papers — from Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem — during each study hall. (I now believe it was a “holding pen” for students for whom there were no appropriate courses at that time.) The papers were secured on a rod that required readers to hold it with one hand and the rest of the paper with the other.
The newspapers came in handy in another way. Because of my interest in current events, I required my students to learn about the world in which they lived, not just the ancient Greeks and Romans. Thus, a good portion of my social studies class was dedicated to discussing the events of the day and giving a test (I really believed in testing students to be sure they were learning and to inform me of gaps in their knowledge).
Each daily test consisted of ten questions (making it easy to score). Four questions dealt with events we had discussed on the previous day, four more addressed topics we had just discussed (and, hopefully, they had learned), and two were questions they could pose and answer. Passing the last six items gave them a head start on a decent grade.
Knowing that some students could not possibly read the newspaper, even if they had one, I suggested alternatives: listen to the evening news on television or the radio. For students who could read, I brought my previous day’s paper to school, and they could enter the class early to peruse it and ask me questions. Two boys (the majority of the “Three Musketeers” discussed below) often appeared at my “home” and asked for help. I hoped the children would learn enough to impress their parents as well.
I also taught them to focus on the headlines and first paragraph and the “who-what-when-where” questions it often included. I dealt also with the “why” and “how”. The current events activity was not in the curriculum guide (if there was one), we didn’t give achievement tests, my principal never once entered my class, and, as far as I know, nobody complained.
One lady who was always welcome helped mightily in another way. Supervisor Miss Alice C. Averitt never married and instead dedicated her life to her profession. I relied on her from my third week throughout the rest of my public school teaching career.
My first request involved a plea for help with my reading. She came downstairs after school and asked what books the children were using. I thought that was a dumb question. “They’re all in the sixth grade, and here are the sixth-grade books.”
She gently pointed out that some of the children couldn’t read those books. That I knew from my first day’s lesson. “Well, then,” I asked somewhat unrealistically, “what are they doing in the sixth grade?” Like a mama hen, she explained that the children were the age of sixth graders (except for my Billy and other repeaters). Probably some could read only first- or second-grade material, but we couldn’t keep them there with six- and seven-year-olds.
That I could understand. Then she managed to find other levels of books and suggested I use the sixth-grade books with the best readers and form two lower-level groups. I could try the students out to see where they could succeed. Today that solution is patently obvious, but it wasn’t to me — and turned out not to be with some of the other teachers at my school. So, like good first-grade teachers today, I organized three groups — high, average, and low.
Later I heard primary teachers call their groups Blue Birds, Robins, and something else. Wonder of wonders, some of my students who couldn’t manage to do anything with the sixth-grade books actually performed using lower-level materials.
While I had Miss Averitt’s attention, I asked about arithmetic. She knew some of the students — especially the high achievers — and suggested that I form a group of five or six. I still remember the names of those children. She located some high school math books (not algebra or any advanced subject) and explained that my top arithmetic students would never use those books.
Miss Averitt advised that I have the five or six children sit together, read and study the examples in the book, and together figure out the answers. She said those students would one day be leaders and should learn how to learn independently of me. That was fine, for it gave me more time to help some of the other students.
That Miss Averitt’s recommendations proved effective was demonstrated when some parents expressed great pleasure that their children were in my class, and the following year a number of high achievers had parents who requested placement with me despite the fact that I had a growing reputation as a tough teacher. However, I also had requests from parents of children in the bottom group because I spent time with them, both during and after school.