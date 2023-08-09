Bishopville police are investigating a shooting that occurred on South Calhoun Street on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Chief J.D. Dellinger said a resident at a home on South Calhoun was out in his yard when a car drove by and opened fire, striking a vehicle in the yard.
“The person standing in the yard returned fire and one of the individuals inside of the car that started the shooting was hit and flown to Palmetto Richland,” the chief said. “He was picked up from a residence on Thomas Street where EMS requested a helicopter and they met them at the DMV on South Lee Street.”
The 18-year-old who was shot in the neck has since been released, Dellinger said.
No charges have been filed but Dellinger said the shooting remains under investigation.