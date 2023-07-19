It is with deep sorrow that Mrs. Ami Matthews Drayton and her family announce the death of her beloved husband of 13 years, Mr. Thomas Addison Drayton, 75.
Mr. Drayton entered into rest on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The Directors of Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home are caring for the family.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 167, Bishopville, SC 29010.
Mr. Drayton was born in Bishopville, SC, on May 29, 1948. He was the son of the late Edward R. Drayton, Jr. and the late Agnes Ross Graham Drayton.
Tom graduated from Bishopville High School in 1966. He attended Wingate College and the University of Georgia. In 1968, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam from December 1968 until December 1969. His company was involved in numerous operations in Vietnam.
In 1970, he returned to the family business, where he was president from 1981 until 2019. He was president of the SC Nurseryman Association in 1985 and was given the honor of being a SCNLA Fellow. He was also Lt. Governor and Governor of the American Nursery and Landscape Association and was the 1989 Nurseryman of the Year.
Tom served on the Bishopville City Council from 1975 until 1983. He was also Mayor of Bishopville from 1983 until 1991. He was a member of the SC Highway Commission from 1991 until 1994 and was vice chairman. He was also Vice Chairman of the Santee Council of Governments and was honored by the Lee County Chamber of Commerce as the Business Person of the Year in 2006.
He was a lifetime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. He served his church as a Sunday School teacher and held numerous positions on the church board as well as being in charge of the cemetery and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He loved his church, and he was devoted to the upkeep of the Bethlehem Cemetery. Tom was a person that believed in his community and his favorite saying was: “It’s not what you take from a community; it’s what you give back.” Tom supported and gave to many organizations and people who needed help.
He was a life member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a member of IPTAY for several years. He loved his Clemson Tigers and enjoyed going to the games.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ami Mathews Drayton; children: Thomas Scott Drayton (Rebecca); Jonathan Wesley Drayton (Allison); Chris Borowski (Ashley Witt); Caroline Grantham (Hal); Cassidy Borowski (Cody Phillips); brother, Edward R. Drayton III (Linda); sister-in-law Frances R. Drayton; grandchildren, Thomas Glenn Drayton, Ella Brooke Drayton, Collins Wesley Drayton, Harper Addison Drayton, Isabella Grace Grantham; numerous nieces and nephews, He was also anticipating the arrival of granddaughter, Isla Kate Grantham.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Marion Graham Drayton; paternal grandparents, Edward R Drayton, Sr. and Gertrude A. Drayton; maternal grandparents, John M. Graham and Mai Eloise B. Graham.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 12.