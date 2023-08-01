The American Red Cross North Carolina Region is proud to announce our mission delivery resulting from the $20,000 grant from The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation. This generous gift has enabled the Red Cross to help families and communities in Chester and surrounding areas prepare for and recover from home fire disasters.
“At the Red Cross, we are truly grateful for the generosity and support of The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation,” said Allison Taylor, Regional CEO, American Red Cross North Carolina. “With their continued support of our lifesaving mission, we are able to help local families affected by disasters big and small.”
Since January 1, Red Crossers responded to 55 disasters, mostly home fires, in Chester, Lancaster, and York counties in South Carolina. Red Cross has provided more than $42,000 in financial assistance to survivors in those counties; the organization has also helped 54 families and 155 individuals in this region with emergency needs, such as food, clothing, and lodging, as well as assisted these families throughout their journey to recovery. To help families prepare for the unexpected, the Red Cross has provided smoke alarms to the Chester County Fire Department, the City of Chester Fire Department and to the Richburg Fire Department. Together, we have installed 362 free smoke alarms, and volunteers have taught 100 children through our disaster preparedness courses. If you or someone you know needs a smoke alarm installed, please call (980) 297-0044.
The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation is a Chester, South Carolina family foundation established in 1993, which makes grants supporting Education, Community, Health, and Welfare. It has been a supporter of the Red Cross for more than 15 years.