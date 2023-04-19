BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The county’s revised euthanasia policy came under fire at Lee County Council’s April 11 meeting. Bridget Kirkland, who served as the county’s shelter director for six and a half years, addressed council about the new policy, adopted in February, which states that the shelter will hold animals a minimum of 67 days before considering euthanasia. Seven of those days include a mandatory hold to allow for owners to claim a lost pet, followed by the 60-day window for rescues or private adoptions.
Euthanasia will only be considered if the number of dogs at the shelter exceeds 24, not counting puppies. That number was chosen because the shelter has 24 kennels, with both inside and outside areas, for dogs. No animals have been euthanized since the policy was adopted.
Kirkland told council during the time she was director, the county went from a ‘high’ euthanasia shelter to what was considered ‘no kill,’ which means that no healthy animals are euthanized.
While she does agree there needs to “be a number,” setting a limit of 24 dogs is unreasonable, she said.
“Nothing is going to stress your staff at the shelter more than giving them a number that they know is impossible and they can’t meet,” Kirkland said. “In 60 days, you can fill that shelter over several times…We’ve had to hold dogs for court cases up to two years and we’ve had as many as 33 of those dogs at a time, which is more than our capacity at the shelter. But even at those higher numbers, it was still manageable and we were able to guarantee things were being done right and not falling by the wayside.”
She suggested 35-40 dogs would be a more reasonable number. “Twenty-four is not maintainable but 40 is still where it’s manageable for staff,” Kirkland said.
There hasn’t been a director at the shelter since her departure in September 2022, she said. “It’s been under the day-to-day running of county administration and the staff that is there,” she said. “I did reach out to several of you (council members) and I was disappointed that you did not know there was no director or that you thought that the animals were going to rescues.”
Recently, more animals have been going to rescues as news of the euthanasia policy has been spreading, “but those animals are going to be quickly replaced by even more animals coming in,” Kirkland said. “The reason why all eyes are on Lee County in respect to this euthanasia policy is because all the shelters around us are doing everything they can do to try to avoid euthanasia whereas it seems we’re going back to the bare minimum.”
She encouraged council to look at the euthanasia policy “as a whole and how it will impact both animals and citizens of this county. If we were doing all that we can do, it would be an easier pill to swallow for the supporters of the shelter—the ones who donate and cover your medical costs, the ones who rescue your animals—because we do heavily rely on rescues. We do not have enough people in the community adopting to keep our numbers down.”
At the conclusion of her remarks, Lee County Administrator Alan Watkins spoke, saying the word “may” use euthanasia is a critical term in the new policy. “It does not say ‘will,’ it says ‘may,’ ” he said. “What we’re looking at, as Bridget termed it, is a ‘manageable’ number and we’re also looking at trends. Are we surging at 30 but have a number of animals scheduled to go out? What I’m looking at are trends. Are we trending upwards (with the number of animals) or downwards?”
Watkins said the county has increased the shelter budget “but there has to be a limit—we can’t say we’ll take on an unknowable number of dogs and an unknowable amount of expense related to taking care of those animals. That’s a lofty goal but it’s an unrealistic goal.”
He also said no animals have been euthanized under the new policy. “We’ve been able to bring the number down through the movement of dogs through rescues,” Watkins said. “This is the absolute last option we will utilize in our management of the shelter and I hope we won’t have to use it…And I want to make this point, we reviewed policies from other counties; I’ve spoken with a number of county administrators about what’s going on in those counties and we’re right in line with what other communities are doing…This policy was put out for everyone to see; we didn’t try to hide that euthanasia was a potential option because I felt like if we’re going to have to do this, people need to understand that it might have to happen.”
Watkins stressed the county’s goal is to remain a low-kill shelter.
He also acknowledged there is no current shelter director. “There are two big jobs I see at the shelter,” Watkins said. “There’s the day-to-day care of the animals and the management of the facility and then there’s the rescuing and trying to set up transports, vetting and adoptions of the animals.”
When Kirkland left, Watkins said she was the only one with any understanding of how to rescue and move animals. “We have one volunteer, a young lady who has been working with us for a number of years, who doesn’t get paid a dime, but who is very, very involved with rescues and moving animals,” he said. “I felt like bringing in someone new and putting them over her could upset a very delicate balance we have right now.”
Turnover of staff at the shelter is a problem, he said. “I think the job you’re asking people to do is a very difficult one,” Watkins said. “And when you surge to very high numbers, that job goes from cleaning two to three hours a day to five or six hours…It can be grueling and I think there’s a certain level of burnout there…When Bridget left in early September we had more than 50 dogs, and we lost two other staff members within a week’s time of her departure.”
Watkins said he is actively looking for a new shelter director. “I would love to be able to hand that to somebody and not have to be as involved as I am today,” he said. “But until I find the right person, I’m going to continue to manage it in the way I think is best. We have an experienced rescue coordinator and we have maintenance staff taking care of the facility.”
Watkins also shared a little history about the shelter and the increased support it has received from the county over the past 10 years. “When I (became administrator) in 2011, the animal shelter was a line item under the Public Works Department and we were spending $36,000 a year, in total, for the staffing, the vetting, the food, everything,” he said. “This current year, we have moved the shelter from a line item under public works, to a separate department in the budget and we budgeted $145,750. That is a tremendous increase for a rural county and when you measure that against other departments, you will not see that kind of an increase in dollars percentage wise. I think that is a testament to the fact we realized that what we were doing was not enough.”
When the 2012 capital penny sales tax was put in place, the county encouraged the sales tax commission to include a construction project for the animal shelter, Watkins said. “The one project that there was controversy about, that we heard negativity about, was the shelter,” he said. “People said, ‘Why are y’all spending $450,000 for an animal shelter?’ Well, we felt like what we had was not sufficient and we asked (the commission) to include it and they did. We also got a USDA grant and had to pull some additional bond money to build the shelter.”
The county spent a total of $600,000 in 2015-16 to construct the shelter, which can accommodate 24 dogs and 30 cats at any given time.
In other business, council:
• recognized Brenda Brisbon on her retirement after 25 years of service at the Lee County Library;
• gave first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of an amendment to the fee agreement, dated as of Feb. 28, 2017, between Lee County and South Atlantic Canners to provide for an extension of the investment period and a modification of the infrastructure credit. “We’re amending a current fee agreement with South Atlantic Canners that was put in place in 2017,” Watkins said. “A fee agreement is something we can put in place to encourage businesses to invest and expand by reducing some of the tax burden…South Atlantic Canners is going to be investing a significant amount of money in their current facility, replacing and updating a lot of equipment, as well as adding another line and some additional jobs.”
A public hearing and two additional readings are required before the ordinance is adopted.
Watkins said more details of the proposed project will be shared during the public hearing next month. “What we’re doing is extending the current fee agreement out three more years,” he said. “This is very positive news. South Atlantic Canners is one of our largest employers in the community and this is another example of them growing their presence here in Lee County;”
• gave third and final reading approval of an ordinance allowing for the purchase of property for construction of a volunteer fire station in District 6. “This is a big plus for the county,” council chairman Travis Windham said. “We were able to do this in Spring Hill; we did it at Lucknow. This is a big deal.”
At their March 14 meeting, Council gave second reading of an ordinance to allow for the purchase of property where a volunteer fire station will be constructed.
“This is a capital penny sales tax project off our 2018 referendum,” Watkins said. “We’ve gone through a process determining the best locations to put fire stations to impact the most properties that are currently outside the five-mile limit for insurance purposes and ISO ratings.”
He said fire stations have already been constructed in the Spring Hill and Lucknow communities. “The third area is this one, District 6, near Raccoon Road and Highway 401,” Watkins said. “We’ve worked out an agreement with Unionville AME Church on Swimming Pen Road to purchase one acre of land for $5,000. We’ll make the improvements to the property and build a volunteer fire station there to impact the most people in that area.”
Lee County Fire Chief Brandon Holloman told council at the March meeting that the project was identified in 2011 through a fire station analysis “that showed there are approximately 72-100 properties in that area of the county with improvements or buildings on them not currently within five miles of a fire station and that could affect their property insurance;”
• passed a resolution recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month;
• appointed Nicole Simon to the Lee County Disabilities and Special Needs Board to fill the unexpired term of May Caldwell;
• passed a resolution recognizing April as Fair Housing Month;
• approved the appointment of Frances Kelley, Mattie Mack, Dot Smith, Derek Smith, Marsha Hewitt and Annie McIlhenny to the Lee County 250 Committee;
• heard the administrator’s report. Watkins told council members that the fire department replaced110 road signs have throughout the county last week and repaired 25 that were damaged. “They did more than 100 back in January and we have one more round of 100 to do,” Watkins said. “But it is a constant problem. It seems as fast as we put (the road signs) up, they come down. We ask everybody to be very conscious of the road signs and if you see somebody taking one or know of someone intentionally bothering one, please let the sheriff’s office know. A lot of people still rely on those signs. We have a lot of seniors who get medical and homebound services and it’s difficult sometimes for people to find some of our more remote locations;”
• heard from a number of speakers during public comment, including several who spoke about the animal shelter, saying they think the county needs to hire a fulltime director. “We have to support the shelter staff as much as we possibly can,” Kelly Curran said. “Rescues are burned out; everyone is burned out at this point. During the pandemic, everybody got animals then they went back to work and started returning them…We can argue all day long on what the perfect number is or we can look at what is causing all this. Why is there such an influx of animals? Are we doing all we can to educate the community? Are we doing all we can to assist them with spay and neutering? That’s really the problem—all these animals procreating.”