Have you ever felt like you were headed in the wrong direction? As if your intuition is telling you to “reroute?” Think of the moments when it seemed as if you’ve made too many wrong turns. I’m sure we all have experienced a time or two when we just wanted to start over.
But, have you considered that God is with you no matter what direction you’ve gone in? No matter the mistakes, the wrong turns, the immature decisions, or regrets, God is still in charge of the direction you’re in.
You must be willing to give Him control. Always keep Him first and let Him guide you. Do you trust Him? If you trust God, let Him guide your steps and navigate life’s journey. Our ways are not His ways.
Remember: “In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.” Proverbs 16:9 NIV
“A person’s steps are directed by the Lord. How then can anyone understand their own way?” Proverbs 20:24 NIV
“Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.” Proverbs 19:21 NIV
“Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.” Psalms 119:105 NIV
Prayer: God, we thank you for guiding our steps. Thank you for protecting us and giving us peace. Thank you for your love and grace. We cannot get through life without you. Thank you for your compassion and understanding when we’re lost. We love you Lord. Amen.