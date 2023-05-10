However, there was a gray metal box with a large number of cards indicating “free and inexpensive materials” that a teacher could order for the classroom. During the next several weeks, I spent many hours combing through the cards to see which ones had something relating to one of my subjects. (All of us teachers in grades 5-8 taught self-contained classrooms. If we were weak in any subject — science was my nemesis — our students simply suffered academically unless we learned the content just before the students were expected to do so.) Eventually I figured out that I could order some of the materials by creating a standard form and writing in the specific material.
There was one problem. It was called stamps. They cost four cents at the time. I told Mrs. Davis that I wanted to order some free materials but had to send the request on school letterhead and use school envelopes. The dear lady not only gave me a stack but put stamps on the envelopes and offered more if I needed them.
She also told me that cumulative records detailing each child’s school history were available in her office. Years later she placed her only child (who had a hearing impediment) in my class. I didn’t do anything special for the girl but appreciated the opportunity to repay that wonderful humane secretary.
One piece of material cost me nothing. It was a set of My Weekly Reader news magazines that arrived in my school mailbox each Tuesday. I unrolled them and used them as a lesson the next day. They were excellent resources. Seeing them in my teacher’s box was always a pleasure.
Not so for terse notes from Mr. Jaynes, my Goliath of a principal. “See me after school.” I would fret all day and then appear at his office only to be told that (for instance) he had a set of new books for my class. Phew! Today they are called supplementary readers. I took them back to my classroom and began reading one that night.
I had not proceeded very far before encountering a story with 17 proscribed four-letter words. The next day, I took a copy of the book to the office, showed the offending story, and asked what to do. That was a no-brainer. Mr. Jaynes directed me to collect the books (which I had never distributed) and return them to him. I have no idea who failed to review the materials before their purchase.
In retrospect, I’m not sure that the profession has changed very much in that regard. With no more than a cursory review, we still seem to adopt many materials — basals, skill practice, computer-based “programs,” kits, assessment programs — which are of questionable value. More on this point later.
Someone taught me how to use the spirit duplicator. The fluid produced purple copies and stained my fingers while irritating my nose with the pungent odor. All I had to do was to turn the crank in the teachers’ room and voila! Multiple identical copies spewed forth.
On Saturday mornings, I filed my students’ work (Mrs. Davis provided the manila folders) and duplicated testing materials to use the following week. She also clarified my thinking. One morning when I was in her office, she walked across the hall for something. Her telephone rang; I picked it up, and the person at the other end asked, “Is this Mr. Barnes?” “No,” I replied, “I’m just a teacher.”
Mrs. Davis heard me as she returned and advised me that I wasn’t “just” a teacher. I was a teacher. She explained how important all of us were. A satisfying thought on days that were problematic.
I happened to be in her office because I wanted to ask Mr. Barnes a question. When Mrs. Davis finished correcting and encouraging me, I asked if the superintendent was in his office. “No,” she replied, “he’s gone to the white house.” Visions of his fame floated through my mind until I asked the logical follow-up question. “When do you think he’ll be back?” “Not long,” she answered. “He’s just gone to pick up some paperwork.”
Then I realized that he was at the white house (named because of its painted exterior) at the edge of the campus. I masked my ignorance by keeping my mouth closed. (The following year he, the supervisor, and Mrs. Davis were housed in that building.)
As a teacher, I quickly learned how difficult it was to pace lessons — they could be too short, in which case I would run out of anything to teach. My solution was to try to prepare lessons on the weekend for an entire week. If I ran out of information on Monday or Tuesday, I had plenty of time to add more lessons to get me through Friday.
Usually I learned the content of the lessons just a few days before teaching it. The superintendent and supervisor often worked on Saturdays as well, and I’m sure they were willing to help me over that first-year mountain. Of course, there were mountains every year, just different ones.
After school, I walked the two blocks to the home of Mrs. Ruth Thomason, my landlady, deposited my books on the bed in “my” room, and strolled downtown. That was a daily activity, for each evening I hied myself to the drugstore and bought a can of Campbell Tomato Soup. The lady at the counter opened it, poured it in a bowl, heated it, and handed it to me with several packs of Saltines. I ate it while sitting on one of the stools. That was my evening meal — I called it supper. On the weekends, I had the soup twice daily for obvious reasons.
Not long thereafter, Mr. Barnes called me into his office. He said that as a new teacher I probably didn’t have a lot of money and offered to loan me one hundred dollars. I teared up and choked out my appreciation. It was the first of several instances in which he came unbidden to my rescue. I used that money wisely and continued to enjoy my tomato soup.
How did he learn of my quandary? I suspect the wife of the drugstore owner; she taught down the hall from me. That implicates the druggist, who must have asked who I was, told his wife what he thought, and she thoughtfully informed the superintendent. Figuratively speaking, I would have walked on hot coals for that man!