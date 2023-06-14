Remembering those who served in WWII
Dear Editor,
I lost my best friend during World War II. His name was Jule Hancock Jr. He was a tail gunner on a B-24 bomber and was killed in an air battle over Yugoslavia. He is buried there and his mother, Mrs. Jule Hancock Sr. and his sister, Mrs. Jane Marie Jennings, have visited his grave. I think this happened on Oct. 14, 1944. He was only 19 years old.
Over 300 men from Lee County served in WWII. So that all will know the names of the county Veterans who gave their lives so that we can remain free, I request that you publish their names.
There is a monument on the grounds of the Lee County Court house with the names of all who served.
I have been blessed by God to live for 98 years and I enjoy my freedom more each day. I was a member of the U.S. 9th Air Force. My service was from April 7, 1943 to October 10, 1945 and 22 months was spent in Europe.
We had one woman who served and her name was Margaret E. McCutchen.
Sincerely,
William M. Ellen
Lee County World War II Veterans killed in service
1. Charles F. Amerson
2. Marvin O. Atkinson
3. Ernest Baker
4. Curtis M. Bradley
5. Clennie Brown
6. George E. Dixon Jr.
7. Ethan Grantham
8. Jule Hancock Jr.
9. Henry Harbard
10. Wallace S. Holloman
11. Elias M. Huggins
12. Frank E. Huggins
13. H. Jalmor Kelley
14. Leslie W. McCaskill
15. Henry W. Muldrow Jr.
16. George P. Poovey
17 Thomas H. Rembert Jr.
18. Carrol W. Reynolds
19. Clenny Rogers Jr.
20. Francis H. Scarbrough
21. Marvin W. Spencer
22. Marion Stuckey
23. Othella M. Stuckey
24. Joe E. Truitt
25. Alva L. Tidwell
There is a statue on the grounds of the Lee County courthouse in Bishopville listing the men from Lee County who were killed in World War II. Also on one side of the same statue, there is a list of the men killed in service during World War I.