“This is what it means to trust God: We will be sure about the things that we hope for. We will be sure in our minds about things that we cannot even see. It was because of their faith that God said good things about the people of long ago. Because of faith, we understand about how God made the universe. He spoke his word to make it happen. In that way, God made all the things that we can see. He made them from things that nobody could see.” --Hebrews 11:1-3 EASY
Without faith, it is impossible to please God. We must trust and believe that what He says He will perform. God is not like the liars that show up in our lives. He doesn’t make promises that He cannot keep. He does not fail and His word never returns void. The thing is, many put their faith in worldly things and people but fail to have faith.
Perhaps you’ve been waiting on God to bless you or answer a particular prayer. But have you activated your faith, followed His instructions, and trusted Him?
“Unless we trust God, it is impossible for us to make God happy. Anyone who comes to God must believe that God is there. They must also believe that God helps everyone who wants to know him.” Hebrews 11:6 EASY
We may not understand His plans but it’s imperative that we trust Him! What’s your faith level? Maybe it’s time you increase your faith and fully rely on God.
Prayer: Father God, we thank you for being a keeper. We thank you for your grace and mercy as we navigate the difficulties of life. Thank you for not allowing us to get stuck in fear but to increase our faith. We love you. In Jesus’ name, amen