Fifty-nine years ago, four young lads from Liverpool, England captured the hearts and souls of the American people on their first visit to the States, something all the King’s horses and all the King’s men couldn’t do 200 years earlier. Young Americans surrendered their minds and imagination to the Beatles in a way like no other group has ever done before or after.
John, Paul, George and Ringo became household names to a generation of young people coming of age at a time when Rock n Roll music was at the center of American pop culture. Their first appearance in America was on the Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964. Music is truly a universal language and the Beatles were obviously influenced by American pop musicians of the 1950s and 1960s.
Unlike rock n roll pioneers Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley or Little Richard, and others, the Beatles weren’t in the vanguard of rock and roll movement of the 1950s. But they adopted the style of these American icons and added their own brand of harmonic vocals and steel-string acoustic guitar playing to create a style that captivated the hearts, the minds and imaginations of people all over the world.
The vocal harmonies of the Everly Brothers had a huge and profound impact on the music style of the Beatles as well as other bands that came to be known as the British Invasion. In a tribute to Phil Everly, Paul McCartney told a reporter that the Everly Brothers were their idols when he and John Lennon were growing up in England. And you can clearly recognize the influence of the Everly Brothers on many early Beatles recordings.
Having grown up in England and achieving instant and universal fame and stardom in the United States freed them from any racial or regional constraints with regard to style and artistic expression. It gave them a unique opportunity to experiment across all genres of American pop music. In their own not so subtle way, the Beatles helped normalize race relations at a time when official separation of the races was being dismantled. African-American singer and keyboardist Billy Preston is widely known as the fifth Beatle. He and the Beatles had a special collaboration here in the United States as well as in England. Billy Preston is one of only two non-Beatles to be given credit on a Beatles recording at the band’s request. Their 1969 single “Get Back” was credited as “The Beatles with Billy Preston.”
The British Invasion came at a time when the country was going through a rapidly developing social revolution. Everything in America was changing. Racial barriers were being taken down; it was the beginning of the age of space exploration and the first Ford Mustang rolled off the assembly line during the summer of 1964.
It was the start of a decade of social change that was three-pronged yet intertwined and interconnected from three separate but interrelated fronts. There was the Black civil rights movement, the student’s free speech movement, and the women’s liberation movement, all converging at the same time. But it was positive change. And the music of that era was positive and upbeat and optimistic. It was also a unique time in American history when the country was experiencing a fast rising and expanding multi-cultural middle class.
The Beatles appealed to and represented this fast-growing American middle class. They brought with them a sort of clean-cut and wholesome school boy innocence, mixed with musical talent and English social grace that made them stand out individually and as a group. And despite the fame and the fortunes they made over the years, they always remained mainstream and middle class in life and in spirit.
Their biggest fans were teenager girls, but their songs appealed to nearly everyone in America. It was a blending of the most popular American styles all wrapped together in four-part harmony with a British accent.
The entire spectrum of music of the 1960s gave the world a sense of love, peace, hope, social harmony and optimism for a better tomorrow. The melodies were simply irresistible and hard not to sing along with. The tempo and rhythms were easy to follow and easy to dance to.
The electric acoustic guitar revolutionized how rock and roll bands performed. From the sweet crying-winds acoustic sounds from Carlos Santana to the psychedelic acoustic sounds from Jimi Hendrix to the wah-wah guitar sounds of Edgar Winter, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Ernie Isley and the Allman Brothers, the rock bands of the 1960s gave the world a new perspective on individual improvisation and abstract creativity.
On another front, veteran songwriters and producers like Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson, Eddie Holland, Brian Holland and Lamont Dozier from Motown Records, as well as songwriters Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, Thom Bell and Linda Creed from Philadelphia International Records, contributed immensely to the development of Rhythm & Blues. They revolutionized how vocal harmonies were mixed with elaborate instrumentations to take some of the world’s biggest stars to the top of the charts time after time, beginning in the early 1960s through the 1970s. Their creative talent and contribution to American pop music remains unparalleled and unmatched.
There’s a saying that if you want to gauge the mood of a country and its people, listen to its music. The go-go decade of the 1960s will without a doubt go down as one of the most revolutionary, innovative and creative times in American pop music development.