BISHOPVILLE — Doris Winstead of Lee County formed her first Girl Scout troop in Bishopville four decades ago. Last month, she received her 40-year service pin, recognizing her longstanding continued membership and dedication to the Girl Scout program.
Over those 40 years, Winstead has touched the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of young girls who have been members of her Girl Scout troops.
“I’ve always had large troops,” Winstead said. “Now, some of the girls who were in my first troop have their daughters in my Girl Scout troop.”
With the heart of a true volunteer, in 2009, Winstead was recognized by Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina, receiving the Mary Dean Brewer Award for demonstrating significant achievement in her field of endeavor, making contributions affecting her local community and acting as a positive role model for today’s young women.
Winstead said being part of Girl Scouts for the past 40 years has been a pleasure and an honor. “I believe in the Girl Scout program and I enjoy watching these young girls become strong, confident women,” she said.
Winstead has been previously honored by Girl Scouts as Volunteer of the Year, Outstanding Leader and Outstanding Volunteer.
And while she is certainly honored to be recognized, Winstead said that’s not why she is part of the Girl Scout program, devoting many hours of her time to give girls in the program opportunities to meet, have fun, make friends and make a difference in their community and the world.
“I don’t do this for recognition but for the children,” she said. “I get a lot of satisfaction from spending time with these girls and helping them grow...And we always need more volunteers.”