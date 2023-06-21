On the day the real report cards were sent home, Evelyn had an A in every subject except science. She had not completed a science project (probably something inane like a flower or leaf or bug collection). That zero resulted in a failing average.
Except for the children who remained after school, my class was empty when Evelyn’s mother appeared. She had a commanding presence and demanded to speak to me. We stepped into the hall (so my students would not hear the conversation, not realizing that the other teachers on the hall very well might). She informed me that Evelyn had never ever made a grade below an A. (I checked later; she was telling the truth.)
Why did she get that grade? I tried explaining about the project. “Well, if that’s true, why didn’t you tell me she hadn’t done the work? I teach upstairs, you know.” I only survived by asking if she had looked at the two (interim) reports I had sent. That set her back on her heels.
Evelyn had never shared them with her and may have thought that I would not dare give her a low grade. She guessed wrong. Her mother was somewhere between mollified and mortified and, given the facts, found herself unable to defend the situation.
(Years later, she sometimes took her English classes to hear noted writers — poets, dramatists, novelists — speak at the Charlotte Coliseum and always invited me go along. Apparently she had made her peace with me and realized that I too loved literature--even though I was not competent in science).
A project that remains in my memory occurred near the end of the school year. It was our mock trial of Francis Gary Powers, the U-2 spy plane pilot who was shot down over the Soviet Union in May, 1960, an incident that torpedoed the planned summit meeting between Nikita Khrushchev, premier of the Soviet Union, and President Dwight Eisenhower. I decided we should have a trial to determine whether or not Mr. Powers was guilty.
Twelve students comprised the jury, and other students became the judge, lawyers, and newspaper reporters. All of them set to work learning everything they could about the case and the legal system. Periodically we would conduct parts of the trial. After lunch on the final day of testimony, the twelve members were dismissed (to an empty classroom, down the hall, that served as a pitifully inadequate library) to decide the fate of the accused. They were told to remain there until they reached a verdict, with only the foreman being allowed to leave. (Leaving a dozen sixth graders unsupervised for several hours would not be permissible today.)
I had anticipated a fairly short period of time for the jury to reach a decision. I was wrong. The first vote was 11-1 to convict. Wanda was the holdout, contending that Mr. Powers was simply doing what he had been assigned. Try as they might, the rest of the jury members were unable to convince Wanda to change her mind.
The jury foreman reported the situation to me. I directed the jury to continue trying to reach a verdict. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to me, several jury members were getting antsy. “We’ll be late getting home,” was the main argument in favor of a quick decision. Wanda announced to her fellow jurors that she was willing to spend the night rather than change her vote.
After several hours of deliberation and just before the dismissal bell, the jury reached a verdict and returned to the “courtroom.” The unanimous decision: Powers was innocent. All of the rest of the jurors had changed their minds, but for the wrong reason. That was a topic for another day’s discussion. One wonders to what extent extraneous factors influence jurors’ decisions.
A project of which I am not at all proud involved several students’ making a battlefield simulation with pine limbs as trees and a large mound of dirt to represent a hill at the well-known Revolutionary War battle near Kings Mountain. I thought it was fine until Dr. Paul McKee’s classic textbook reminded me sometime later that unrealistic projects did not convey the concepts that should have been emphasized. He even listed some questionable examples. The battlefield was the last “cute” project my students did for social studies. Although we still had projects, hopefully they were much more defensible (no pun intended).
During the year I had an attack of laryngitis, probably from talking too much. (I seemed to have it every year.) I took the easy way out, simply asking various members of the class to conduct the lessons. Since my procedures were quite consistent and since children seem to have a knack for imitating adults, they had no problem.
For a few days during my recovery, I continued to whisper, and, to my great surprise, my students responded the same way. That was a valuable insight and contributed much toward the class’ quiet responses and improved listening. In subsequent years I deliberately practiced this laryngitis technique at various times with the same satisfying results.
Our town experienced quite an outbreak of flu that year, and it was not unusual for as many as one-third of the class to be absent during those days. Some of the teachers complained that it interfered with their instruction. Like an insecure “new kid on the block,” I kept my own counsel but secretly thought how wonderful it was that I could have a smaller number of students to help with their various needs. Granted we didn’t address any new content, but we certainly filled in some learning gaps — or at least attempted to do so.
A more pleasant turn of events occurred in the spring when someone knocked at the door. By then, my children had learned not to rush to see who was there. I opened the door and was met by a lady with a baby. “I am Mrs. Purvis,” she said. “I thought the children would like to see the baby.” Of course, they would, even some of the boys. I welcomed her in and faded into the background while she chatted with them and answered their questions. Today her baby is approaching retirement age.