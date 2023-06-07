Besides the boys mentioned earlier, at least one other student had begun smoking. He brought his cigarettes to school so he could smoke in the boys’ restroom. Because of my monitoring, that activity was not possible. Since my students had been forbidden to bring cigarettes to school, he simply removed them from his shirt pocket after I had discovered that location and began to hide them in his shoe.
After someone ratted on him, I asked him to come to the blackboard. When he walked gingerly on one foot, I asked “innocently” what was wrong. Also feigning innocence, he demurred. I asked him to remove his shoe, and there appeared the evidence.
I confiscated the proscribed material. Later, when he asked me to return it, I refused. He likely was in no position to persuade his parents to complain. If he was going to bring cigarettes to school, he would have to secrete them in a private place.
One student, Lorene, had a most unusual habit. Her father worked in a mortuary, and she told her friends that she typically slept in one of the coffins. I don’t know whether or not it was true, for I never asked her. Later I read that actress Sarah Bernhardt slept in a coffin, so perhaps it’s good preparation for the hereafter.
During the year we added a lad whose name escapes me. His family had just moved from South Carolina. Because of its attendance laws in the years preceding integration, students were not required to attend school. In North Carolina, however, our district had an active attendance counselor. Within three weeks, the family returned to the Palmetto State. Perhaps the fellow had didaskaleinophobia (which is supposed to affect between 2% and 5% of school-age children), but it was probably something else.
Half a dozen or so of my students regularly stayed after school ended at 3:00. Some were there because I was a father figure (which I did not realize at the time), others because they wanted an abundance of attention. Some probably didn’t want to go home and do chores. Some needed help completing their work. Some had misbehaved and were required to stay so I could help them as needed.
While girls sometimes stayed, the after-school group was primarily boys. Three boys (“three musketeers” one of whose antics was described above) deserve special mention. There was Andy, whom you may remember from my first day. He wanted attention and needed considerable academic help as well. One was Bart, who often did not do his homework and stayed reluctantly for help. The third was Clyde, who disrupted the class every morning even before the sound of the bell began reverberating in our ears.
Repeated warnings did not suffice — then or now — and I finally reached the end of my patience and proclaimed, “Clyde Morrison, you’re staying after school!” Much to my surprise, he plopped in his seat and became mute. He stayed, and I helped him. The next day, he started the same routine, and I eventually exclaimed, “After school!” He ducked his head, I naively thought in submission, and was as good as gold the remainder of the day. Apparently even I could stumble over a winning combination. The first time Clyde opened his mouth each morning, I’d dish out the punishment. He just needed someone to make it clear who was boss.
Or so I thought. Then one morning, Mrs. Davis saw me at the faculty check-in sheet and whispered that Dr. Padgett would come to see me after school. “Who’s he?” I asked. “I’m not sick.”
“I know. He’s the chairman of the school board. He’ll come to see you a few minutes after three.” What a way to start my day! For seven long hours I fretted. What had I done to attract the attention of the chairman of the school board? Did he know about the gun incident? Was I about to be fired? As soon as the bell rang, I told the students that I wouldn’t be helping them after school that day.
They must have been puzzled because the regulars knew I stayed until the Lutheran Church bells rang at 6:00 and those who were still there went home. Since it was my practice to teach/tutor them and save my paper checking and lesson planning until at night, they had become accustomed to receiving considerable individual attention and encouragement. Still, they had to go — and go promptly.
They had barely scooted out before Dr. Padgett arrived. Trying to be cool (decades before the term became popular), I offered him Billy’s desk. We exchanged pleasantries (I guess) before he asked if I knew why he was there. (The implication was that someone might have given me a heads up — my superintendent, my supervisor, the secretary — anyone.) “No, sir, I have no idea.”
He settled back in the chair as best he could and said I had a student Clyde whose mother was one of his patients. He called the name — the same boy that I fussed at for misbehavior and required to stay after school every single day! When I started to defend my action and explain the circumstances, Dr. Padgett stopped me with a question. “Do you know why he misbehaves every morning?”
“Well, as I said, he misbehaves continuously until I take drastic steps. But I spend the time helping him with his work. He’s behind in every subject but capable of learning.”
The good doctor smiled and told me that Clyde was being reared by his mother and needed a father figure. He couldn’t tell his buddies that he wanted to stay after school, so he simply forced me to make the decision. What an obvious insight I had missed! The next morning and every day thereafter, the first time that Clyde did anything more than breathe normally, I pointed toward him and said, “You’re staying after school today.” Problem solved. The rest of the day, he was almost angelic.
A year later, Clyde, who was built like a big football player, came to the house where I was boarding, threw his arms around my neck, and announced, “I’ve been saved, and I’m going to be a preacher.” That boy was saved in more ways than one.
Follow-up: He graduated, became a preacher in the Wesleyan church, and served for two decades before going to his reward early.