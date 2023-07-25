Call it a surplus, or just good spending habits, but the Chester County School District may end up with $3.9 million more than they projected for the end of June.
At their July meeting Assistant Superintendent of Finance Greg McDow reported to the Chester County School Board that revenues for the month ending June 30, 2023 were about $58M while expenses ran approximately $54M. Those expenditures include a transfer to the district’s Capital Project Fund in the amount of $2,1M.
“That means we’re to the good about $3.9M,” McDow said while pointing out that these were not the final numbers, because the district is still working through closing out all of the claims against the federal funds they have received, such as through the ESSER funds. The deadline to claim any expenditures from federal funds is Aug. 15, he said.
McDow informed the Board that the financials are not the final numbers for the 2022-2023 school year being that the district is currently closing out its records in preparation for the auditin the fall. During the presentation of the FY 22-23 audit, the year-end final numbers will be presented
An examination of the district monthly financial statement that McDow provided to the board shows the projected revenue amount for the 2022 budget was $53.7M (which came it at $58M) and the projected expenses were $54.2M (and this came in at $54M), which gave the positive $3.9M number.
In other financial information, McDow said the district would be issuing $350 checks for school year 23-24 supplies for teachers on July 31st.