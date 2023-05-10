LYNCHBURG — Lynchburg will hold an election for mayor and two seats on town council on Tuesday, June 6.
Incumbent Mayor Andre Laws is running unopposed for the mayor’s seat, while Gertrude Major, Rebecca Major and Calvin Titus have all filed to run for two seats up for election on town council.
In addition, LaShawn Gregg has announced she is running for a seat on Lynchburg Town Council as a write-in candidate. She said the decision to run was made after the filing deadline closed.
“Because of that, voters will have to write in my name on the ballot,” Gregg said. “I live in Lynchburg because I want to be here not because I have to be here. I see so much potential for our town and I am partnering with God to make this town, my town, our town, a place that the younger generation will be glad to call home. I also want to assist our seniors in all that they need. No empty promises, just doing work that needs to be done.”
Lee County Voter Registration and Elections Office Director Stan Barnhill said there are 227 registered voters who can cast a ballot in Lynchburg’s June 6 election.