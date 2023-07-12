Undeterred by heat or humidity, the merry band of 30 Salkehatchie Summer Service volunteers arrived in late June in Lee County. They came armed with tools, youthful energy, boundless enthusiasm and the Holy Spirit.
The United Methodist Church Conference of South Carolina’s Salkehatchie Summer Service Program helps low-income homeowners who need assistance repairing their homes at no cost to the owner. The volunteers come for a week and work long, hard hours to do as many repairs as possible in that short amount of time. It is a welcome windfall for struggling homeowners.
But it also provides a unique experience for young campers. They learn basic carpentry skills onsite as they repair everything from floors to roofs. They work full days and learn about teamwork, problem solving and how to survive without their electronic devices for a week. They sleep in a high school gym on cots or blow-up mattresses and are fed by local churches. In the evening, the group takes time for worship, fellowship, singing, sharing and reflecting.
It’s a hot, dirty, exhausting, intense and wonderful experience.
The Sister Site
Sisters Susan Peterson and Dorothy Dixon of Bishopville are very appreciative of the assistance the group is providing at their home. They sit in the center of their living room, surrounded by belongings that have been moved into the living room to allow access to areas in need of repair. Grandchildren sit with them or play in the yard, enjoying piggyback rides from the volunteers.
Amidst the thwacking of hammers, the buzzing of a saw and the excited chatter of children, Salkehatchie volunteer Mark Nettles, an agricultural extension agent from the Orangeburg area, stands smiling in the yard as he helps a co-worker with the saw. He has been to Bishopville at least 10 times with the Salkehatchie program. “I love it,” he says. “It’s a good opportunity to help people and work with young people.”
Nettles acknowledges that they will need to build the program back up in the coming years since they couldn’t hold the service camps during the time of Covid. “We just couldn’t have done this during Covid,” he said. “This is a social thing and there’s no way around it.”
Two campers are on the ramp leading into the house. Ashley Mitchell and her twin, Alyssa, hail from Alabama, but they joined the program while visiting their cousin in South Carolina. Gracie Smith of Florence is a senior at Trinity Collegiate School and is happy and excited to be involved with the camp. “A lot of my friends were doing this, and my church hasn’t been able to do it because we didn’t have enough interest,” Smith says. “So I begged my church and brought three others with me. And we’re hoping to bring even more next year.”
Another cheerful young woman paints a front window frame a calming shade of green.
Inside is a hive of activity as campers tear out flooring to repair joists and replace boards.
When asked what she thinks of the experience, homeowner Susan Peterson says, “I love it! I love the people!”
First timer volunteer David Lee of Seneca says, “It’s a great program.” He and his wife, Terry, have done mission work in other countries but decided to do Salkehatchie when they were looking for short term mission work.
Shelby Taylor of Lexington is also here for the first time and says, “I don’t know why I didn’t do it sooner!”
Darcy Compton volunteered with Salkehatchie in Lee County last year and is back for more. “The sisters who live here are in wheelchairs,” she says. “Our priority is to make the house more accessible for them. It’s a wonderful thing to be able to do.” That’s a tall order for a week as this included widening hallways and doors, replacing countertops, repairing the roof and adding handrails to a ramp.
Compton admits it is a lot, but she says they’ve got some serious girl power at work. “At this site we have all girls and just one boy,” she says. “We have two sets of twins working inside, and my sister came out to help yesterday. So we have three sets of sisters working and the homeowners are sisters so we’re calling it the Sister Site.”
Building Relationships
An important part of the Salkehatchie experience is the fellowship campers enjoy.
Corey Allen and his wife Anna first met on a Salkehatchie Summer Service camp in Lee County, and they have a combined total of 15 years serving in Bishopville. “So this camp means a whole lot to us,” Corey says.
On the second site volunteers are working on in Lee County, Corey discovered he has something in common with the homeowner, Harry Bowman. “It’s really cool because I’m currently serving in the United States Air Force and Mr. Bowman is a veteran in the Marine Corps,” he says.
That sense of connection is a big part of what keeps the repeat campers coming back in spite of the exhausting work days.
Corey and his wife know they’re really going to have to push to finish in time. “They’re a lot of things we’re doing on this house,” he says. “Mainly we’re re-doing the roof, and we have two rooms in the house where the ceilings have fallen in. We’re giving him a new door and replacing some of the windows.”
With all they’ve got to do, it might be a miracle if they actually finish in a week. “I’ve been doing this for eight years and I always say we’re not going to finish but we always do,” Corey said. “So I’m going to say, in the end, we’re going to finish, but if you ask me throughout the week I’ll probably say no. We’ve still got a lot to do.”
Andy Rich from Anderson is an expert at hanging drywall and this is his first time with Salkehatchie. “It’s all good,” I’m having a good time,” he says.
Homeschool mom Liz Steltzner from Rock Hill is joining Salkehatchie for the second time and introducing her son to the experience, “I did Salkehatchie as a teenager and now I’ve brought my teenager back,” she says.
The campers working on Harry Bowman’s house are from all, over including Greenville, York and even a few from Brazil. They are cheerful and rambunctious as they squeeze in for a photo and then load up into the van to ride into town for lunch.
Bowman sits on his front porch as they pull away, enjoying a moment of calm. He said he had been on the Salkehatchie list for awhile and “after several attempts my name was pulled.”
Bowman says he was raised on the property and was born in a little house in the back before the current house was built about 60 years ago. He is pleased with the work that is going on to restore his home.
“It’s going pretty well,” he says “They are working pretty hard and there seems to be no stopping their progress.”
A Man with a Plan
Tommy Wilkes, Senior Pastor at Clemson United Methodist Church, is the Bishopville Site Director and has been a part of Salkehatchie since he was in high school. Over the years he has developed relationships with churches, vendors, and individuals in Lee County and the Bishopville community.
“We work with a number of different churches from the Bishopville area that feed us,” he says. “The first night was Bethlehem UMC. They’re our host church.” Other local churches that feed the Salkehatchie campers are First Baptist, Bishopville Church of Christ, Bishopville Presbyterian, Cousar Memorial Presbyterian, Liberty Hill Baptist, Mechanicsville UMC, Mt. Lisbon Presbyterian, New Bethel AME, One Step Christian Ministries, St. Mark Baptist and St. Paul UMC.
Wilkes says they have a number of people in the community who donate time, money and resources. “People are just generous,” he says. “They give. Republic Services, they donated dumpsters. Lee Central High School donates the space in their gym for the campers to set up a home base. Ace Hardware has been great. Also, at B&R Lumber, Robert Peoples is wonderful and they work with us. Lowe’s in Hartsville just gave us a big run. BoSmith has been fantastic to us; they donated some of the linoleum and they also let us use part of their facility as our own warehouse.”
It’s good to see generosity of spirit in a time when it seems the whole country is divided over politics and kindness is in short supply.
Local entertainer Austin Raley played for the campers at the Opera House and a local family, the Kennedy’s, had them over to swim in their pool. Another night they went bowling. Even angels need a break now and then.
The camp is smaller this year, mostly due to the disruption caused by Covid, but this has not dampened Wilkes’ enthusiasm or optimism. “The need has not changed,” he says. “Coming back together has been good. Getting back in the routine and just seeing people has been good.” Wilkes is confident that the numbers will increase next year, but he feels that even with the smaller camp, they are “really serving people in a powerful way.” He adds, “In a significant way, even though it is a smaller camp, it’s definitely a time we can serve.”
Carrie Gass of Bishopville is one of the local Salkehatchie contacts and has been involved with the camp program since it began here, more than 20 years ago.
“We were only able to work on two houses this year but even with small numbers, they still accomplished a great deal,” she said.
Gass explains how a home is selected for the program. “Sometimes a house is rejected because there is too much work to be done in a week’s time and sometimes there’s not enough work to hold a team for a week,” she says. “Each team wants to work on their own house. At the end of the week, they like to show off what they have done. The residents are very, very appreciative because their services are much needed as there are many sub standard houses in Lee County. It really is a big help to the people here.”
Gass says the community looks forward to the Salkehatchie volunteers coming every summer. “I would like to thank everyone who participated and also the merchants who donated materials or sold it to us at cost,” she said. “And thank you to all the churches that helped out with providing food for the workers.”