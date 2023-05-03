Join us tomorrow, Thursday, May 4, first thing in the morning for Coffee & Conversations with Chief of Police James Dellinger of the Bishopville Police Department from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m.
Drop in, chat, ask questions, or just hang out with members of your community.
If you want more opportunities to hang with members of your community, swing by every Tuesday @ 10 a.m. for Crafting Corner!
Bring your own knitting, quilting, crocheting, or other project to work on OR experiment with some of crafting supplies we keep around the library.
Just come and have a good time.
We’ll see you soon!