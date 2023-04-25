The Chester County School District held their first Family Day Out and though the event had to be moved inside the Lewisville High gym due to threats of rain, the event was well attended. The Family Day Out included bounce castles, games of skill, food trucks and the district elementary schools were on hand to register new students. Courtesy of the Chester County Sheriff's Office, students and adults also had a chance to try on the impairment glasses, that simulate impaired depth perception after drinking, and found out how hard it was to negotiate a straight line.