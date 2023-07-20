RideAbility Therapeutic Riding Center in Clover has been blessed by love and support of the Lutz Foundation of Chester. RideAbility Therapeutic Riding Center is celebrating 10 years serving York County. The program serves children and young adults with special diverse needs along with our honored veterans. RideAbility is an Equine Assisted Services and Learning Program. At RideAbility we work on Horsemanship skills, Core Strength, Balance, Executive Function Skills, Critical Thinking, Social Skills and daily life skills. The program incorporates their trained Therapeutic horses with their students and incredible volunteer teams. Together showing the world they CAN DO IT. That the possibilities are endless.
Without the love and support of the Lutz Foundation, RideAbility wouldn't be able to offer their services to the community. With more families requiring financial support in 2022-2023, they were blessed by the tuition assistance grant from the Lut Foundation. RideAbility has expanded their mission and is offering more services. The program has grown exponentially in 2023. Therefore, operational costs have increased as well to care for 13 therapeutic horses, such as, feed, hay, veterinarian and farrier expenses. All of these costs have gone up in prices too. The Lutz Foundation provided an additional grant to help offset these expenses. RideAbility is so grateful for the Lutz Foundation's help. Our community and families are blessed by their support.
For information on rideability visit our website at rideabilitysc.com or email us at rideabilitysc@gmail.com.