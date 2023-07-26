There’s a saying that “As the rich gets richer, the poor gets poorer.” That is true in some cases. But that isn’t necessarily a cause and effect scenario. There are different reasons that cause the poor to become poorer.
If you’re born in poverty, it can be very difficult to pull yourself out of it. Price inflation and the increases in the cost of living are among the main reasons that the poor gets poorer over time. People with low incomes don’t make enough and see enough increases in their earnings to keep up with the cost of living.
Technology is another development that has eliminated a lot of work that low-income wage earners once performed. So as inflation and technology rise, low wage earners tend to fall behind the mainstream of American society.
There are social dynamics as well that exist within poor communities that impede the growth of personal wealth as well as community development. The social and educational makeup of a city, town or community determines what economic structure will develop within that small society of people. The education level of a community determines the economic structure and level of affluence.
The social and economic structure and principles that guide and govern business transactions in many poor communities are often in contrast to and are different than established principles and guidelines that drive a mainstream market economy.
Many poor rural and urban communities operate in the so-called “gig economy” where business transactions are hit and miss, so to speak. Things get done but they’re done in a way that doesn’t allow for growth and continuity. Capital doesn’t flow through the community in a circular form, which creates a market economy.
Money and capital flow in and out of low-income communities in a straight line linear fashion. Ideally, it should flow in a more vertical and circular fashion whereby one dollar circulates or moves vertically up to the next level and remains within the community.
Money flows into the community through wages, earnings, savings, retirement income and modest investments. But it doesn’t necessarily circulate from wage earners to a locally-owned business which pays wages to a local worker who in turn purchases more goods and services from other locally-owned businesses within the community. Small business professionals usually provide the backbone for local economic development. In many cases, there are no accountants, lawyers, real estate brokers, investment advisors and so on located within low-income areas which will allow for a circular flow of the wealth.
For instance, a builder builds a home…. a real estate broker sells the home…..a lawyer does the closing…..a local technician services the HVAC system, a local mover moves them in….a local landscaper tends to the grounds and so on and so on. These vital services are usually governed by formal and written contracts based on generally accepted business and accounting practices.
But many transactions within the gig economy are conducted without written contracts. And without written contracts there are no performance standards guidelines or enforcement mechanisms for conflict resolution. And when oral agreements are breached, not completed or broken, in the absence of a written enforcement mechanism, business grinds to a halt. It is not uncommon to see unfinished structures and partially completed land development projects in low-income areas. And it’s not always due to a lack of funds.
Oral contracts and agreements are often broken which causes many projects to go unfinished. These informal agreements often end in conflict and acrimony and the parties tend to go their separate ways with incomplete and unfinished business ventures cast aside in shambles and disarray. There’s no continuity….. very little wealth is created within the community by community people.
This is a very common, frustrating and dysfunctional process which fosters dishonesty and distrust among neighbors and friends and even among family members. And where there’s dishonesty and distrust and no formal performances standards or written enforcement mechanism, there will be no market driven economy.
By contrast, within affluent communities, there are small individually-owned real estate brokers, insurance agents and brokers, accountants, attorneys, financial advisors, investment advisors and a host of other professional services that can provide the backbone for a market economy to develop.
Moreover, as the cost of living continues to rise, price inflation for food, fuel, housing, transportation and other essential services causes the poor to fall further and further behind the rest of society. It is a self-defeating scenario at work due to the cause-and-effect dynamics at play. As individual households within the community begin to fall behind both socially and economically, this causes both the physical and social infrastructure of the community to fall into decline, disrepair and disarray.
People tend to lose their sense of community as they see other people around them retreat into a cocoon of self-survival. The social and cultural threads that tend to hold a community together begin to unravel due to a lack of funding and neighbor-to-neighbor involvement.
Criminal elements emerge and become the dominant force within some communities. This forces ordinary people to withdraw even further from developing and supporting the social and cultural institutions that are vital for community and economic development. It is extremely difficult to change the culture of people who live from paycheck to paycheck and whose main focus is self-survival.
This self-survival mindset creates a negative competitive dog-eat-dog survival-of-the-fittest mindset that extends throughout the community. It stifles and impedes the spirit of cooperation that’s so vital and essential for the overall social and economic health of a community.
Society in general tends to rationalize, tolerate and treat this phenomenon as a foregone and inevitable element of a capitalist society. Many people, including some lawmakers and policymakers, view the situation as an unfortunate subset of American culture that cannot and will not change. And that’s because these negative aspects of low-income culture are so systemic, pervasive, widespread and deeply rooted that it passes from generation to generation.
The slow process of the ones who manage to rise out of poverty is not enough to have a meaningful impact on the larger collective low-income culture. So no matter how many people manages to pull themselves up and out of it, there’s another generation waiting to take their place, which keeps this negative dynamic intact.
There have been movements throughout history to re-educate people and change culture. The Protestant Reformation in England in the 16th century is an example. The Russian Revolution of the 19th century, and the Chinese Cultural Revolution of the 1960s involved a mass re-education of millions of people to a new way of thinking.
President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Model Cities Program” made an attempt at changing and bringing low-income people into the mainstream by building housing, creating jobs and promoting the development of economic and cultural institutions within these communities. These programs had limited impact but many were abandoned when President Johnson decided not to seek re-election. The main impetus of the Model Cities initiative didn’t focus on educating and instilling a mainstream business model within the low-income culture. It simply was to lift people out of poverty.
The business mindset and business model that drives the gig economy lacks the educational, professional, technical and interpersonal sophistication that’s necessary to change the way people interact and do business. The mindset is of individual self-survival and survival of the fittest rather than a mindset of collaboration, partnerships and cooperation where relationships and continuity can develop properly.
There’s often too much focus on maximization of profit as opposed to setting performance standards, fostering good will and growing the business. One dollar of goodwill can create and yield one million dollars of business and profits in the future. A business owner who tries to make a killing on every transaction will end up killing the business.
The informal and “loosey goosey” business mindset that drives the gig economy has to change in order to have a healthy and functioning market driven economy that will foster economic growth and enrichment for the people of low-income communities.
If we can’t change that one important dynamic, then not much else will change. The rich will continue to get richer and the poor will continue to get poorer,