Look for the Lee County Observer’s 2023 graduation section in next week’s paper!
• The Good Samaritans for All People Summer Break New Clothing and Food Giveaway will be Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until noon in the gym of the old Bishopville High School, located at College and Main streets. There will be free NEW clothing for the next school term and bags of food available for those in need. This event is supported by the Lee County School District. For more information, contact Rev. Eddie Thomas at 803-459-4989.
• The Lee County Republicans will meet Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the S.C. Cotton Museum. Light refreshments will be served.
• There will be a Health Fair at the S.C. Cotton Museum on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. All Shades of Wellness is a 501c organization dedicated to increasing awareness of health issues, influencing behavioral and lifestyle changes, providing preventive measures and educating the public on available resources. Dr. Shamva Wright-Shingler is the founder and CEO.
• Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 24. That’s the day of the Lizard Man Stomp in downtown Bishopville! There will be a parade, food trucks, games for children, arts and crafts, music, line dancing, face painting and more! Parade begins at 10 a.m.
• Seniors can apply for Farmers’ Market vouchers. How to qualify: Must be 60 or older with a low income; Provide proof of identity (driver’s license or ID card); Provide proof that you live in Lee County. You must apply in person to receive these benefits. Authorized Representatives: Applicants may designate an Authorized Representative (AR) to apply on his/her behalf if the senior is unable to apply in-person. An AR may apply and pick up SFMNP checks on behalf of a maximum of two individuals in addition to themselves. An AR must present their own photo ID, copy of the applicant’s I.D. (physical copy or image), and written/signed permission.
June 8 — 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Chappell Park Gymnasium-397 Chappell Dr.
June 8 — 12 noon-2 p.m. Springhill Community Center-137 Shiver Pond Rd., Rembert
June 9 — 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Lee County Council on Aging-51 Wilkinson Rd.
• Life Empowerment Community Outreach will resume the Commodity Supplemental Food Program in June 2023. Please call 803-484-7085 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity employer.