A suspicious vehicle call lead to several arrests for a Charlotte suspect.
According to a social media post from the Chester County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle on the Pine Ridge Road area on April 28 about 11 a.m.
Upon arrival, Deputies encountered Michael Kee of Charlotte, NC and found him to be in possession of several items that were stolen from a residence in Chester on Thursday night.
Deputies recovered three stolen firearms from the vehicle that were taken from the burglarized home.
In addition to the firearms, Kee was found to be in possession of a substance believed to be crack cocaine.
He was arrested and charged with burglar 1st degree (bond denied), malicious injury to animals or personal property (bond denied) and possession of meth/cocaine base 1 gram, 1st offense (bond set at $5,000).