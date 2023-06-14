There is one more story about his buddy Andy, who definitely was a holdout. One day his behavior was so unacceptable that I left my class (which I’m sure we were not supposed to do) and took him to the restroom for a paddling. I had inherited a paddle (called the “board of education”) from either Mrs. Pollock or Mrs. Purvis. Our conference was almost a last resort, and I stood there talking softly but passionately, telling Andy that I really did not want to paddle him, but that I just couldn’t tolerate his bad behavior. (Both statements were absolutely true.)
During a good part of that extended monologue, I had my right arm and “weapon” raised, much as Aunt Polly in “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” must have done. I kept repeating versions of the same theme to a lad who stood quietly, making no attempt to defend himself and displaying no facial indication of his feelings. Finally, with my arm growing tired, I promised Andy that I would not administer a paddling if he would just learn to behave.
For some reason, he agreed, and, lo and behold, he actually lived up to his promise! I never had a problem with that boy again, and we remained in contact years after he was in my class.
Many years later I read that in 1847 Lyman Cobb had written a book opposing “flogging” of boys and girls in school and at home and, citing its “evil tendencies,” giving 60 reasons. One reason was sufficient for me. I just didn’t want to do it and never did.
Andy, Clyde, and a number of others read so poorly that I recognized the futility of attempting to teach them social studies and science. Instead, they had triple reading periods. One was their regular teaching lesson by me, and the other two were their reading practice times while I taught science and social studies to most of the class. Although the fellows couldn’t possibly have learned much in those two subjects (because even the basic concepts, when presented orally, were beyond them), they did make considerable progress in reading.
As I reflect on my first year, that decision is one of the few really good things I did. (By the way, I gave each of those students a C on science and social studies on their report cards. Nobody complained.)
If they were not accomplished in academics, neither was I in creating crossword puzzles. I have no idea why I even made the attempt — foolishness, I suppose. In any case, it did not take me long to realize that I was not creative enough to be a creator of crossword puzzles. I stopped while I was behind.
Today there is a much more extensive recognition that some subjects have to be learned before others can be presented effectively. We see that, for instance, in prekindergarten, kindergarten, and first grade when we focus on academics such as language arts (including reading as appropriate) and math. Students who cannot read usually cannot learn much science and social studies content because they don’t have the vocabulary or background and can’t understand what is being taught and certainly cannot practice applying it.
The conference with Dr. Padgett turned out to be more positive than one involving one of my girls, Suzette. Her mother barged into the class one afternoon and made it clear that she was angry, very angry. I was giving too much homework, and that had to stop. I tried explaining why homework was important (children couldn’t learn the information as fast as the books and I presented it; they needed time to master it to be ready for the next lesson which built on that one), but her mind was closed, although her mouth gave no indication of that awareness.
She was big-boned, euphemistically speaking, and I stood on one side of my desk while she spewed out her anger from the other side. I said very little else and eventually just let her talk. Exhausted, she stomped out, leaving me trembling and the situation unresolved.
Another conference was also a disaster, and it was my fault. Miss Averitt had suggested that I organize my best arithmetic (now it’s called math) students into a self-study group. There were five or six children, two boys and three or four girls. Lionel was an extremely quiet but highly gifted child. When I met him, he was reading a set of children’s encyclopedias from cover to cover (probably at the instigation of his remarkably committed mother). He was midway through the D volume, I believe.
The only B he had ever made on his report card was in handwriting; it was extremely tiny as if he had only one sheet of paper to his name. One girl, the daughter of the high school English teacher, was just about the most intelligent child I ever taught — and I was fortunate to have quite a few in my classes throughout the years. Evelyn’s handwriting looked completely professional; her spelling and grammar were beyond college level (thanks to her highly accomplished mother), she was a member of my advanced math quintet/sextet, and she was as pleasant as a breezy afternoon at the beach. She did have one problem which I had neglected to notice, and my failure exacerbated the situation.
We sent home report cards every six weeks. (Today they typically are distributed quarterly — at nine-week intervals). I had decided early on that parents should know how well their heirs and heiresses were doing between reporting periods. Thus, I used that spirit master machine to produce a one-page fill-in-the-blank information sheet. There were spaces to record vocabulary grades, comprehension grades, spelling grades, science grades, social studies grades, and so on.
Because the report card required a grade on Deportment, I allocated a place for me to record conduct grades by listing Good or Bad (no in-between category) and circling the subjective response. Although the forms were dated, I didn’t have the foresight to require that they be signed by the parents and returned. Thus, when the first official report card was distributed, it had been preceded by a two-week report and a four-week report.