A change of pitching and pace did not alter the outcome of the second meeting in eight days between Lugoff-Elgin and Hartsville in Thursday’s Bracket 1 4A Lower State elimination game contested on Shelby S. Miles Memorial Field.
For the second time in the postseason, the host Lady Demons took down HHHS; this time by a 6-2 score after having downed the Lady Red Foxes, 11-1, the previous Thursday.
L-E (14-10) advanced into Saturday’s bracket championship round, having to defeat South Florence twice in order to advance into the four-team Lower State tournament which begins Wednesday. SF defeated L-E, 10-6, when they meet in a third round winners’ bracket game.
While this second meeting with Hartsville went the distance — as opposed to their run-rule-shortened first pairing — there were other differences this time around. The most noticeable change came inside the pitching circle as L-E head coach Jessica Frye sent out Mallory Branham, whom HHS did not see in their previous pairing. Branham worked into the fourth inning before being relieved by Reece Pickett, who went the final 2.2 frames to get the save.
Branham allowed an unearned run while giving up two hits and fanning four batters in her time atop the slab. Pickett was touched up for a run on two seventh inning hits while striking out a pair.
For Frye, wanting to show the visitors a different look on Thursday led to the decision to give Branham, one of L-E’s three starting pitchers, the nod.
“Mallory had a really good spin (on the ball) and she did not get to face South Florence, at all, on Saturday,” Frye said of getting Branham some work on Thursday. “We were looking for her to get the full game in tonight, but once they started hitting her and the defense was making errors, we made the quick switch to Reece. We were trying not to let (HHS) face Reece tonight because they saw her for the full game last time.
“They just started hitting Mallory so we just made the switch.”
Branham was staked to an early lead as the hostesses scored solo runs in the first two frames before adding two more off HHS starter Trinity Davis in the third to jump to a 4-0 advantage.
Aubre Moore led off the home half of the first by drawing a walk, moving to second on a Maren Cox sacrifice bunt before stealing third. Pickett followed with an RBI single through the box to make it 1-0.
An inning later, Lexie Stout lined a leadoff single to center, took second on a wild pitch and would make it 2-0, coming home from third on Kayley Lynch’s line drive single to left.
The Lady Demons looked like they would play run-and-hide with the lead in the third. With one gone, Pickett went the opposite way, sending a solo blast beyond the fence in right center to up the ante to three runs. After issuing a walk to Branham, Davis was lifted in favor of Tatum Weaver who gave up a two-out single to right off the bat of Ella Sheorn which brought Branham around to score from second with the fourth run.
Having cruised along through three, things got bumpy for Branham and the Lady Demons in the fourth.
A leadoff walk issued to Jaysha McCullough was followed by a Davis single to left. McCullough was thrown out at third on Avery Easters’ comebacker to Branham. An error on a hard-hit Abby Byrd liner brought Frye from the dugout with Pickett in tow. The right-hander cleaned up the mini-mess with a strikeout and a fly ball to Ashley Dooley in center field as the visitors left runners on first and second.
L-E tacked on a fifth run in the fourth as Dooley led off with a single to right before taking second and third on Moore’s sacrifice bunt. An error on Cox grounder to first base scored Dooley with the fifth run.
The Lady Red Foxes had another opportunity to chop into the deficit in the fifth as Jamariah Pendergrass got aboard thanks to a leadoff error. With Pendergrass on third and Bailey on second with no outs, Myah Harvey sent a fly ball to Moore in left. Moore made the grab and fired a strike to catcher Camryn Jordan who applied the tag on Pendergrass to complete the inning-killing double play.
The throw to cut a runner down at the plate was the second time in as many games in which Hartsville tested Moore’s arm by sending a runner home from third only to be gunned down at the plate.
“We were just talking about that (in the postgame) circle about how we trust our arms,” Frye said of her outfielders. “We actually had two big plays from our outfield tonight. They put in the time and they put in the work and their throws. They trust their arms and that was a heck of a play by Aubre and Cam (Jordan.)”
L-E hung up another insurance run in the sixth as Sheorn sent a one-out single to right and scored when Dooley’s single was played into an error.
Hartsville closed the scoring with a run in the seventh which opened with a Davis double to right center before she scored on Caydon Thompson’s two-out RBI single to right. That would be the extent of the damage, however, as Pickett closed the game with a strikeout.
L-E had four hits each off Weaver and Bailey with Sheorn, Pickett and Dooley each having two-hit nights with Pickett knocking in two runs.
Frye said she was pleased with the approach at the plate displayed by her team’s hitters.
“Actually,” she said, “our word tonight was discipline. We wanted them to work through some things because when we faced South Florence, we weren’t disciplined. The strike zone was very small and they were settling for pitches that were balls. Our girls should have pushed through that.
“Our girls did very well at adjusting at the plate tonight. We executed when we needed to. We delivered when we needed to and pushed runs across when we needed to. This was a big win for us.”