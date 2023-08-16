The Police Blotter
The Bishopville Police Department reported the following recent activity.
Officers were dispatched to North Heyward Street on June 2 in reference to possible vandalism of a car. The complainant said her son heard screaming on the property and when he went outside, discovered that the passenger side front window of their vehicle had been broken.
Officers were dispatched to Woodward Street on June 3 in reference to theft from a motor vehicle. The victim said he ex came to her front door, knocking and wanting to get in. When the victim refused to let him in, the subject made several threats then entered her car and took her purse.
Officers responded to Harris Street on June 4 in reference to an assault. The complainant said a subject and his son’s mother did assault his girlfriend by striking her about the head and neck while they were dropping off his son.
Officers were dispatched to Green Street on June 4 in reference to malicious injury of property. The complainant said the subject fired three shots and damaged a vehicle belonging to his ex-wife.
Officers responded to East Council Street on June 6 in reference to a man being assaulted. Once on the scene, the subject said the victim hit him in the ribs with a metal pipe. The victim said the subject had attacked her the night before in a store parking lot, using a knife.
Officers were dispatched to Piggly Wiggly on June 5 in reference to a subject trying to spend a counterfeit $100 bill.
Officers responded to North Nettles Street on June 5 in reference to a gunshot. Once on scene, officers discovered the residence’s window had been shattered, apparently by someone using a cinder block. A vehicle in the yard had also been damaged.
Officers were dispatched to Jones Circle on June 6 in reference to a possible break-in.
Officers were dispatched to a South Main Street store in reference to a shoplifter who gave the merchant a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for a TV. When the merchant confronted him with the fake money, the subject fled the store in a black sedan.
Officers responded to Harlem Street on June 6 in reference to a domestic dispute. The complainant said he and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation and he jumped out of the moving car, resulting in road rash and lacerations. The female had fled the location before officers’ arrival. The victim did not want to press charges.
Officers were dispatched to South Lee Street on June 7 in reference to vandalism. The victim said someone came to her apartment and broke into her car.
A Bishopville woman reported on June 9 that she is being harassed and threatened over social media by her ex-boyfriend and his family members.
Officers were dispatched to a West Church Street facility on June 9 in reference to threats. The victim said he wanted to use the phone but another patient had been on it for between two and three hours. When the victim confronted him, the subject threatened to kill him.
Officers responded to a West Church Street assisted living facility on June 13 in reference to an assault. The victim said the subject hit her in the leg with his walking cane after she asked him to clean up his mess.
Officers were dispatched to Pearl Street on June 18 in reference to simple assault. The victim said she was in the kitchen making breakfast for the residents, when one came up from behind and hit her in the head with a broom stick then walked away.
Officers were dispatched to S. Heyward St. on June 20 in reference to a subject who got angry and hit a window in her house, cutting her right elbow.
Officers responded to a West Church Street facility on June 20 in reference to a subject trying to take other residents’ shoes and being aggressive towards staff.
Officers were dispatched to a West Church Street facility on June 22 in reference to a resident who had walked away and not returned. The resident was found and escorted back to the facility.
Officers responded to Roland Street on June 22 in reference to domestic violence 2nd degree. The victim said, while they were in a car, the male subject had grabbed her around the throat and choked her to the point that she almost passed out, hitting her several times in the back of the head with a closed fist. The victim managed to get out of the car and run but the subject caught her and pulled her back into the vehicle.
A North Main Street woman reported on June 23 that a Wilson Street man struck her in the face two times. However, after reviewing surveillance video at the time and location the victim said the assault happened, there was no evidence that anything had happened.
Officers responded to Cousar Street on June 28 in reference to larceny of a bicycle.
Officers were dispatched to South Heyward Street on June 29 in reference to a female in the road blocking traffic. The subject was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Officers responded to the emergency room hospital in Camden on June 30 in reference to an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on South Heyward Street. The victim and her mother rode to a residence on South Heyward Street where someone was attempting to sell a firearm. The victim looked at the gun then handed it back and it discharged, hitting her in the left foot.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following recent activity.
A Lamar woman reported on July 27 that her brother-in-law has been harassing her via text messages.
An Ashland Stokes Bridge Road man reported on July 27 that he believes a River Birch Road man broke into his home and stole some puppies.
Deputies responded to Green Lane on July 26 when they made contact with a Chevy HHR leaving the scene. Upon stopping the car, it was apparent all passengers were intoxicated but the driver was not. Each passenger was given a citation for public disorderly conduct.
Deputies were dispatched to Royer Road on July 25 in reference to a lost or stolen cell phone. The subject said she had been involved in an altercation with another female at a night club and afterwards she observed the female pick up her phone off the ground and leave.
Deputies responded to St. Phillips Road on July 29 in reference to shots fired. The complainant said she heard shots then discovered glass all over her living room and kitchen floors and found bullet holes in the walls.
A Bell Road, Mayesville man reported on July 29 that someone stole his identity and used it to open a Direct TV account. He now has a bill of $450.
Deputies were dispatched to a Sumter Highway tractor dealership on July 29 in reference to stolen equipment. The business owner said a zero turn mower and front end loader tractor had been stolen. Video surveillance showed the subject using a fork lift to get in the fence around the property then stealing the equipment.
Deputies responded to Pleasant Grove Road, Lynchburg on July 31 in reference to missing livestock. The complainant said he went to do an inventory of his cattle and realized he is missing eight cows, 15 calves and two bulls, all certified Angus. He said he did get a call from an individual a couple of months ago stating that one of his fence gates was open. The complainant said he had secured the fence.
Deputies were dispatched to Lydia Highway on Aug. 2 in reference to an animal complaint. The complainant said her neighbor’s dog had aggressively charged her on her property while she was cutting her grass. The dog’s owner apologized and was told about the S.C. Code of Laws regarding animals running at large.
Deputies responded to Red Hill Road on July 30 in reference to someone spray painting and vandalizing an old store that was used as a family center. Satanic and other profane symbols were spray painted on the building.