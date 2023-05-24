The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a driver is dead after the truck he was driving hit a deer in Lee County.
Master Trooper Gary Miller said on Sunday, May 14, around 9:24 p.m., a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling south on South Carolina Highway 341 when the truck struck a deer, then ran off the right side of the road, crashing into a tree.
Lee County Coroner Larry Logan said Dirk Kelvin Lambert, 65, Fayetteville, N.C., was pronounced dead on the scene of injuries he received in the crash. An autopsy was performed in Newberry on Wednesday.