• Lee County Mental Health Awareness Event will be held Friday, May 12 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bishopville High School Memorial Gymnasium/Football Field, 121 E. College St. There will be food trucks, entertainment, giveaways, partnering agencies’ booths, other vendors, an awareness walk and much more.
• The Lee County GOP will meet Thursday April 20, 7 p.m. at the South Carolina Cotton Museum for the 2023 County Convention. All those elected as precinct delegates will be eligible to elect county officers. All interested Lee County Republicans are encouraged to attend.
• The National Council of Negro Women, Lee County Section, invites you to attend their annual Harambee Recognition Program, which will be held on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. at the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Memorial Park & Birth Site. Individuals from the community in the areas of religion, civic, education, students with high academic standards and a member of the organization will be recognized for their dedication and achievements. The speaker for the event will be Minister Omeka Benjamin of the Tabernacle of Champions. A donation of $5 will be appreciated.
• The Lynchburg Magnolia Festival will be held Saturday, May 6 in the town of Lynchburg. There will be music, food and a parade, which begins at 12 noon! Live performances by Kip Taylor & the Nu Look Band and Simple Wayne.
• Save the date! Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until at the old Bishopville High School football field, 123 East College St.