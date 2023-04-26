One of the many traditions of us country folks in the ole days was going bare-footed.
Now for you younger city folks, this was sporting around the farm and country school without shoes. My parents made sure that we looked decent in school. That meant that we left home fully dressed with our shoes on.
As soon as recess began at Lucknow School we would take our shoes off until recess was over. How else could you foot race or run the baseball bases?! Shoes off allowed us more speed.
I remember the day that we began Bishopville Grammar School. Our bare-footed tradition in school became history. We were in a different world.
Letting your feet hang out had its downside, of course. There always was the menace of sandspurs and red fire ants.
If you ever ran into a bunch of sandspurs or red ants, you had this memory of fear follow you the rest of your life.
If you walked into sandspurs, the puzzle was how you were going to get out. You would stand there until you worked a plan on how to move. The bottom of your feet would ache from the pain of the spurs in your flesh.
The old-time big red fire ants were another enemy of us barefoot kids. They were red and could grow up to a quarter inch. I remember one day as a young boy stepping in a bed of them and one stung me on my toe and the pain in my leg was terrible.
The soles of our feet become so tough all that Lucknow sun-baked sand didn’t have any effect on our traditions.
Just the way it was for us country folks.