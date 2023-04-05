BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Downtown Bishopville is one step closer to getting a much-anticipated upgrade to the old railroad depot. Last year, it was announced that Bishopville City Council, Lee County Council, The LINK and the county’s legislative delegation secured $900,000 to revitalize downtown Bishopville’s old railroad depot and rail line property.
On March 23, around half a dozen construction firms’ representatives attended a pre-bid meeting and tour of the depot where their questions were answered by a representative with The Boudreaux Group, the architect firm the city chose for the project.
Mayor Grady Brown, city council members and city administrator Gregg McCutchen were also on hand for the meeting.
McCutchen said bids on the construction project are due by April 6. “Construction should begin around mid-May and be complete by mid-November,” he said.
The historic brick depot, which predates the founding of Lee County in 1902, will be remodeled with a new metal roof and new canopies added along the side over the door openings, making the depot more useable as a venue space for the city.
McCutchen said plans are to turn the railroad area into a recreational space for outdoor activities, private event venues, concerts or festival sites. He said they are working with an architect to keep as much of the depot’s original brick structure intact as possible. “There are some original elements inside we want you them to salvage if possible,” he said. “We’d like to reuse some of those pieces.”
McCutchen said the city is “very happy and excited to see this happening and can’t wait to be able to use it. It will definitely be a nice focal point for residents and visitors to Bishopville. And it will allow people to host events downtown without requiring the city to shut downtown Main Street.”
The old depot had not been in use for more than 40 years and was in poor condition before the city was able to obtain a longterm lease with the railroad, finally securing the property after years of unsuccessful attempts.
Mayor Brown said small towns are the “heartbeat of America, and we believe this project is essential for Bishopville because it will spark growth and encourage more use in the area. I am happy to be a part of the ongoing process to grow Bishopville and Lee County.”