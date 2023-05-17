BISHOPVILLE — Bishopville’s Derek Smith has written a fascinating book about his time as a crime reporter in one of the South’s most charming city’s known for its beautiful coastal landscape, colonial architecture and rich history. But lovely Savannah, Georgia also earned the dubious distinction of having the highest homicide rate in the nation in 1985, one of the years Smith was covering crime for the “Savannah News-Press.”
“Bloody Savannah” is a first-person account by an award-winning newspaper crime reporter about his time in the famous city. It’s quite a delicious read all the way around because it’s not just about crime. Smith manages to weave in other stories and reminisces about what was going on in the city and his life during that period--and he’s lived a very interesting life.
For almost nine years, in the 1980s and 90s, Smith was a police reporter for the Savannah paper, during a period that was among the most violent in the city’s long, colorful and bloody history.
“I started there in August of 1982,” Smith said. “Before that, I’d been at the ‘Sumter Daily Item,’ covering the police beat there. That kind of prepared me for when I got to Savannah.”
In “Bloody Savannah,” Smith recalls a wide range of crimes he covered, including “murders over a 14-year-old lover, $4 for hamburgers or a baby carriage; the grisly murder of a voodoo priest; bound corpses in the waterways and interstate body dumping grounds; the Scarecrow and ‘Say Cheese’ Killers, serial killer Wade Sheffield;” and many more.
“Savannah’s a beautiful, wonderful place to live and visit but there is a violent side to it,” Smith says. “I saw a lot of that during my time as a reporter there. And some of the violence was unspeakable…It always seems homicides all boil down to sex, drugs, money, jealousy—99% of them fit into one or all of those categories. Sometimes you think, how can people be so callous about taking a life?”
He admits that after covering so much murder and mayhem for so long, “you kind of get callous yourself. You have to write on deadline so you don’t always have time to sit and think about the people involved. But I did have the opportunity on many occasions to talk to a mom or loved ones who were left behind and that was always tough. Still, most of the time, they welcomed the opportunity to tell someone about how wonderful their loved one was.”
There are murders that have remained with Smith over the years, like the Bernard Nichols case. “I can still see his face when he walked into the newsroom that Saturday afternoon,” Smith says. “He’d served in WWI…just a very polite, well-coiffed 85-year-old gentleman with black, horn-rimmed glasses and close cropped white hair.”
Nobody, including the police, believed Nichols when he told them his life was in danger. “He just wanted someone to tell his story to,” Smith said. “He was frustrated, a little bit angry and more than anything else, he was scared. I went to his house and he showed me where he thought somebody had been scratching at the windows and where one of the locks had been damaged.”
Smith’s story about Nichols, entitled “Cry for Help—Senior Citizen Trying to Escape Fear of Being Robbed or Killed” ran at the top of the local page in the “Evening Press.”
A few months later, Smith was at a Savannah Cardinals baseball game one night when he got a call that Nichols had been murdered. “It was a big jolt because he had told me all this, but I had not been able to do anything to help him,” Smith said. “It rocked my world. And it has always stayed with me.”
Another case he’ll never forget involved Mark MacPhail, the Savannah police officer and former Army ranger shot and killed while working an off-duty security job at a bus station in 1989. “He was trying to break up a fight and was shot for basically no reason,” Smith says. “There was a huge manhunt and eventually they arrested this guy, Troy Anthony Davis, who was convicted and sentenced to death. So then you had all these anti-death penalty advocates—and I don’t spare any criticism of them in this book—because there was so much more focus on Davis than MacPhail, who left behind a wife, a six-week old baby and a little girl.”
He visited with the MacPhail family at their home shortly after Mark’s death. “I remember his little girl, Madison, saying, ‘Mommy, when is Daddy coming home to play Batman with me?’ ” Smith recalls. “I went back out to my car and just wept…Davis got all this help from outside and nobody seemed to worry about the family; it was like they were forgotten.”
Smith wrote a follow-up on the anniversary of the killing a year later. “Mark’s wife, Joan, was a rock, just an amazing woman,” he said. “Later, it turned out that we ended up both working at Memorial Medical Center…That case was very poignant for me.”
There are many other cases, each with its own victims and heartbreak. But there are also chapters on “Difference Makers, Heroes and Characters” and “Savannah Vice and St. Patrick’s Days.”
“I’ve always been a big supporter of veterans and I had the great fortune during my career to interview a lot of them,” Smith said. “I’m a history buff so a huge perk of my job was interviewing military veterans who had participated in shaping the American journey.”
While Smith finished writing the book around 2010, he waited another 23 years to publish it “because I was very aware that some people, the loved ones of the crime victims, might still be around and it would be a raw wound for them. I didn’t want to re-victimize them. So I just sat on it.”
He also notes that “if some cold cases in this narrative might be solved by keeping them in the public light or a family is grateful that a victim has not been forgotten, then so be it.”
When Smith completed and put aside “Bloody Savannah” until he felt the time was right to publish it, he also kept working, writing and publishing two books and even taking up art “which has been fun,” he says. His whimsical artworks have been on display in local museums and at the Bishopville Opera House.
Smith will be at the Lee County Library on Thursday, May 25 at 2 p.m. to talk about “Bloody Savannah.” Everyone is invited to join him there.
He will also be at the Lizard Man Stomp in June, selling and autographing his books. In addition, Smith will be doing book signings at the Hartsville Museum and the Darlington County Library. “I’m also working on some bookstores and libraries in Savannah,” he said. “Just don’t have a timeframe on all that yet.”
He’s currently working on a book about Camden during the Revolutionary War.
Smith, who returned to his boyhood home a few years ago, is enjoying being back home “and staying very busy. Everybody’s been very welcoming and I’m getting to see people I haven’t seen in years…It’s been a lot of fun.”