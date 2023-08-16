On Monday morning, August 7, 2023, Lynn Lyles Wallace passed away at age 71.
Lynn was born on June 16, 1952, in Bishopville, SC, to Bill and Norma Lyles. Lynn was the second oldest of five daughters and embraced small town life in rural Lee County. From girl scouts, band, cheerleading, being active with her home church and, fishing with her dad, Lynn was always on the go and involved in all aspects of small-town life.
She graduated a Red Dragon from Bishopville High School in 1970 and then attended Winthrop College. After completing a Psychology degree, she began a 40 year career dedicated to the children of York County. Lynn was passionate in her dedication to the most vulnerable of our community.
She was married for 41 years to Rufus Monroe Wallace, Jr. and they made their home in York, SC, while raising three daughters. Lynn continued to exhibit her love of community through the years by serving multiple schools as PTO President, Brownie Troop leader, swim team and cheer mom, and long serving member of the White Rose Book Club. She was also a very active member of First Presbyterian Church, spending many years as a Sunday School teacher and also had the honor of becoming the first female Clerk of Session.
Above all, family and friends remained first in her life. She was the coordinator for more parties and events than can be counted and she loved entertaining. Every family member got a birthday party--including Maddox! She ensured all her sisters and extended family gathered yearly and remained faithful to her friends as well as their families throughout the years.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Rufus; daughter, Stephanie Black (Paul); daughter, Catherine Wallace (grand-dog, Maddox); Hannah Rescigno (Chris); grandchildren are Sam, Benjamin, and William Ferguson, John Hampton and William Black, and Collins and Annie Rescigno; sisters, Linda Danielsen, Connie Warren (Ricky), Libby Lyles and Teresa Lyles.
A memorial service celebrating Lynn’s life was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 10th, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in York with the Reverend Nick Setzer officiating. The family received friends in the family life center following the service.
