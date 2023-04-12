I miss many of the old days growing up around the farm. There were many benefits, including fresh food daily for our table.
About this time of the year we were harvesting the last crops of beans, peas, potatoes and other vegetables from our garden. Mother spent her summer months cooking those good country meals and preparing for the winter. She would spend hours canning in jars. We had not received Black River Electricity in Lucknow so there weren’t freezers to store food.
I remember later my father taking beans, peas and corn down behind the high school and sealing our food in cans. I thought we had hit the big time.
We soon discovered the taste was a far cry from my mother’s canning.
She went back to her old fashioned canning in mason jars. When prepared for our family, they tasted as if they had just come out of our garden.
There wasn’t nuttin’ more wonderful than the smell of my mother’s cooking. We, along with visitors, loved to put our feet under her dinner table.
This was just the way it was for all country mothers cooking sweet potatoes, chicken frying, biscuits in the oven, salt cured ham frying, fresh butter beans and peas. Enough to give any nostril hunger pains.
Just the way it was for us country folks.