Editor’s note: I had the pleasure of spending a day in 2014 with dairy farmer extraordinaire Ronnie Stephenson and dairy farm manager Jane Ellen Cameron to do a story, entitled "The Unplugged Cow" on his simplified method of dairy farming. We later featured the story in our 2014 Farm and Garden special section. The story ended up not being just about Ronnie’s farming methods, but about the man as well. I enjoyed an afternoon at the dairy farm, learning about his farming, and had a cookie and a glass of milk with him and Jane Ellen. I was sad to learn of his passing this last week and The N&R is reprinting the 2014 story in tribute to Ronnie.
Chester County dairy farmer Ronnie Stephenson has one watchword when it comes to farming technology.
“Simplify.”
What started out as a story about how modern technology is used by a dairy farmer in Chester County turned into something different. The reason is because Stephenson, owner-operator of Stephenson's Dairy Farm in Chester County, has recently rejected the all-automated, run-by-computer method of getting his cows milked, the milk packaged and shipped to his distributors. He has in effect, taken a step backward in the use of technology.
Stephenson's father started the farm in 1935.
“We started milking by hand, where you put the pan under the cow,” Stephenson remembers. “In 1947, the year I was born, my father had his first milking barn and we had surge pails that you put underneath the cow and got the milk in it. You put the milkers on the cow by hand. Once the cow finished milking, she would come into the barn...and you would shut her up in the stall and feed her by hand, take the milk out from underneath her, take the milk into a milk room, pour it into an aerator...you had a storage tank with cans immersed in cold water. We took the can out of the cooler and ship it to Borden's,” Stephenson remembers.
The milk that went to Borden's was excess milk. His father bottled milk and he had a raw milk route where he sold the milk to schools in Chester County.
In 1955, the farm put in a 175 gallon bulk milk tank. In 966, the farm was milking about 35 cows. In 1969 after Stephenson got out of the Air Force and began to help his father on the farm, Stephenson Dairy Farm went to an 800-gallon bulk milk tank.
“Today we have two milk tanks, one of 4,000 gallons and one of 1,500 gallons. We went from 30 cows to 700 milk cows today,” he said.
Stephenson had a state of the art barn in 1973, and for a time, he continued to upgrade his barns to keep up with technology.
“We went from a flat barn, milking by hand, to a double six Herringbone-style barn in 1973. That's a barn where you stand down in the pit and you're at an even level with the cow's udder, and you can put the milker on without stooping down. (The cows are placed in their stalls in an angled fashion, facing away from the operator in what's termed the “milking parlor” the area where the cows are milked).
“We stopped using that and went to one of the most modern, technical barns in 2003,” Stephenson said.
“I hated that barn from day one. In February of 2014 we tore it all out. We had automatic takeoffs (where the milking device attached to the cow's udder senses that a certain level of milk has been gotten when the stream slows to a trickle and the milker comes off the udder automatically,) an automatic washing system (for the udders,) basically everything was automatic except prepping the cow and putting the milker on the cow. We went back to the manual version of everything,” he said.
“We went back to manually taking the milker off the cow, manually washing the cow; we don;t mean that we went back to milking by hand or carrying milk, we went to manually taking the milker off the cow, manually running the wash system where we run the water and we pour in the disinfecting chemical by hand to make sure we've got the right amount of it,” Stephenson explained.
“The point being, just like computers, we have gone too far with all this automation,” Stephenson said.
“There's a limit.”
A consultant helped to show Stephenson how he could reduce the level of automation and still be successful. The consultant changed management procedures on the farm, milking times, the equipment in the milking parlor, how the barn that housed the milking parlor was constructed and how the existing technology would be used. His recommendations came in a six-hour session with Stephenson after an audit of existing dairy farm procedures.
“This was the best thing that ever happened to me. I'm 66 years old. I've milked cows all my life,” Stephenson said, “but I learned more from this guy in the last six weeks than I have in my entire life.
“Why? Simplicity. For example, I've got three fairly new tractors. Last year we had four tractors down; three of them were the new ones, because we didn't know how to work on them. They've become too complicated,” he said.
Stephenson said the same can be said of the dairy farm business. Automation has made everything in the farming business complicated.
Stephenson believes too much automation means the farmer no longer has a sense of the health of his dairy herd.
“I listened to the consultant, and everything he told me was all based on common sense. A cow...will tell you everything you need to know about milking her out. If she's satisfied, she will let you know it by her production.
This goes back to “cow sense” or just common knowledge. The production of that cow determines how much you will get, money-wise from that cow,” he said.
Returning to the simpler ways of milking cows and looking after them, has put Stephenson more in touch with what's going on with the animals.
“I lost that touch with all the automation that was going on,” he said.
For example, the automatic takeoffs were operating by the principle of when the milk coming from the quarter slowed to a trickle, the milking devices would come off. But if the flow of milk coming from the cow was restricted, say, if the quarter was twisted when it went up into the milking device, then the milker would come off automatically, leaving milk still in the udder, which could lead to mastitis. Mastitis, an infection of the udder, is one of the biggest killer of cows, Stephenson said.
There is still some automation in the operation, Stephenson says, but by and large they have “flipped” the barn to a simpler system.
Changing things around was a risk, but a visit with a nearby farmer and a talk with some other farmers from Ohio who have gone the simplify route convinced Stephenson to take that risk. Those Ohio farmers told him they had reduced the numbers of cows in the herd that were sick at any one time and had less turnover of cows, replacing sick ones with healthy ones. Stephenson flipped his barn in February of this year.
The farmers told him that once they had flipped their barns to the simpler system, it took less than six months for them to see that the change was profitable.
“I've never done anything where I got my money back in six months,” Stephenson said. “I could tell a difference in my group of cows after two weeks.”
He hastens to add that he is not opposed to all technology when it comes to running the farm – he has state of the art farming equipment and his office manager, Jane Ellen Cameron (herself from the Lee farming family) uses a computerized accounting program to keep the farm's books. The milking parlor is still automated, they've not going back to milking by hand, and Stephenson says, “I'm not against technology, but I think we've carried it too far.”
Reducing the amount of farming technology has been a healthy change for Ronnie Stephenson – it's healthy for his cows, healthy for his milk production and healthy for the farm's bank account.
And that's a pretty good reason for, so to speak, pulling the plug on the cows.