BISHOPVILLE — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a “person of interest” in connection to an attempted murder that occurred earlier this month.
According to a flier posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies are looking for Nicolas Oran Jackson, 31, of Sumter, after an individual was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Aug. 7 in what deputies are calling an attempted murder. The shooting occurred on Vista Lane in the Lynchburg area of Lee County.
Jackson’s last known address was on Frazier Street in Sumter; however, he also frequently visits an address on the 900 block of Wilds Park Circle in Sumter.
If you have any information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Jackson, you are encouraged to contact Major P. Hickmon with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.