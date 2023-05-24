BISHOPVILLE — Members of Lee County Council gave first reading approval to the proposed 2024 Fiscal Year (FY) budget at their May 9 meeting.
“At this point, we have pretty much assimilated all the requests for budgetary items, either salaries or operational costs,” county administrator Alan Watkins told council. “The total requested for this upcoming year was $15.23 million. That’s an increase of about $577,000 over the current budget.”
Current projected revenues are around $14.9 million, he said. “So that leaves a deficit of $332,416,” Watkins said. “By state law, we have to have a balanced budget so that’s the process we’ll be working on in the upcoming weeks.”
A public hearing on June 13, and two more readings, will be held on the proposed FY 24 budget. Watkins then shared a couple of “drivers” of the proposed budget. “There’s another mandatory health increase of about $190,000,” he said. “We have additional property insurance requirements of about $20,000. We’ve bought four additional fire trucks and have been able to buy additional ambulances, police cars…When you take an old piece of equipment and replace it with a new piece of equipment, the premium on the insurance go up.”
Outside agency requests are another large driver of the budget, Watkins said. “We’ve got over $200,000 in requests from third party agencies that are not governmental departments or offices but who serve the community,” he explained. “Some of them are state agencies—Central Carolina, the public defender’s office, the solicitor’s office. Some of them are local 501’s, local museums, things of that nature.”
Watkins said staff will go through each of those requests as the budget process continues “to see what we can accommodate.”
In addition, the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) is “currently at about $200,000 for that increase,” he said. “The goal would be to try to do around three% but we’re also looking at the possibility of staggering some of the COLAs so we can do a little bit more on the lower end than we do on the higher end.”
Council also gave first reading approval to the county’s portion (local funding or ad valorem taxes) of the Lee County School District budget for FY 24. “Typically, first reading of our budget for the school district is, we take last year’s millage rate, which was 146.6 mills, and that will be our starting point for this (new) year,” Watkins said. “The school district is still working on their budget and they will make a formal presentation at our public hearing and second reading of our budget and will make a request if there is any adjustment in that millage.”
Lee County School District Superintendent Bernard McDaniel and finance director Shereca Anderson attended council’s meeting along with several members of the school board. “Everything we’ve done so far on the budget has been based on last year’s,” McDaniel said. “It’s still very preliminary based on what’s happening in Columbia (state legislature); they’ve not solidified anything yet. But we do know there will be an increase in the minimum salary for teachers so that’s something we will have to look at. Just like the county, we have expenses and would like to consider a three% COLA for our employees, as well.”
Anderson noted that in addition to teacher salaries, bus driver salaries “must increase as well.”
In other business, council:
• heard from George Roberts about plans for the upcoming Lizard Man Stomp, set for June 24 in downtown Bishopville;
• authorized the administrator to accept two FFA grants that will be used to provide wildlife fencing at the Lee County Airport;
• awarded bid for installation of perimeter fencing at the Lee County Airport;
• reappointed Elijah Dinkins to the Lee County Disabilities and Special Needs Board for a four-year term.