HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The outdoor warning sirens around the Robinson Nuclear Plant will be tested multiple times during the week of June 12. This required testing is necessary to complete acoustic analysis to ensure sirens are operating optimally. Select sirens around the Patrick, North Hartsville and Kelleytown communities will be tested using three-minute tests. These tests will occur between June 12 to June 16 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
This testing is separate from quarterly testing. The next quarterly test will take place on July 12.
Although a siren might sound multiple times, this is part of the testing and no public action is needed. If unsure, members of the public can tune to local TV or radio to confirm. Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.
Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Chesterfield, Darlington and Lee counties.
For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, residents can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.