BISHOPVILLE — Shirley Dixon was sworn in as Lee County’s first Black treasurer at a special ceremony and reception held July 1 at Chappell Park and attended by more than 100 family, friends and other local and elected officials.
Dixon defeated incumbent Lee County Treasurer Lisa Baker in the June Democratic primary election and faced no opposition in the November general election. A resident of Lee County since 1993, Dixon retired in January 2021 after working in the county treasurer’s office for 26 years, serving as deputy delinquent tax collector from 2002-2021.
A 1981 graduate of S.C. State University with a B.S. degree in general business administration, Dixon said during her campaign that she “has a passion for financial management” and wanted to be a representative for the citizens of Lee County.
Friend Elouise Johnson welcomed those attending the event, saying “This is a day of history being made. (Shirley) has provided dedicated service to Lee County for many years; now she has the opportunity to show everyone what she’s made of.”
Rev. Paul Atkinson, pastor of Memorial Chapel, delivered words of encouragement, telling those present that “God says a leader is one who is not afraid to serve others.”
Lee County Council Chairman Travis Windham also spoke at the ceremony for Dixon, telling her, “Good things come to good people. I know it’s been a tough struggle but you made it and it’s official. And I know you didn’t do this alone. There’s been one person who’s always been by your side and that’s your husband Roy.”
Windham said county council looks forward to working with Dixon in her new role as treasurer. “I always say that no team is stronger than its weakest link,” he said. “All of the county’s elected officials have to work together as a team to provide the best service possible for our citizens.”
Rep. Will Wheeler told Dixon the county “is blessed to have someone with the amount of experience and knowledge that you have as our new treasurer. On behalf of the citizens of Lee County, I want to thank you.”
After being sworn into office by Lee County Magistrate Judge Windi King, Dixon shared a few words with those who came to support her. “This is a grand moment and I’m blessed,” she said. “I am truly grateful and thankful and will always put God first.”
Stevens sworn in as auditor
Lee County Auditor Cecil Stevens was sworn in to office during a ceremony held June 29 in the courtroom of the courthouse, making him the longest serving elected official in the county, state and possibly the nation.
Former treasurer Wayne Capell said Stevens has served the citizens of Lee County as auditor for 48 years. “And has just been sworn in for another four years,” Capell said. “He has served longer than any current U.S. senator, representative, S.C. state senator, House of Representatives member, other county auditors, clerks of court, probate judges, treasurers and sheriffs.”
Capell said Stevens possesses “honesty, integrity, is fair-minded, trustworthy, sincere, accountable. He’s a good listener, a good communicator, is empathetic, impartial and objective. He’s always demonstrated a willingness to help people. That’s the true meaning of a public servant and he has taught me an awful lot over the years and I am blessed to call Cecil my friend…What do you say about a man who has served this long? You call him the Face of Lee County.”
Rep. Will Wheeler said Stevens was first elected in 1974 “so I was one year old then. It’s a great honor to help swear in someone who’s been serving since I was one year old…For that number of years, the people of Lee County have had an extremely high level of confidence in you, your ability and your integrity…And we know how much you love this county.”