SLED has charged John Antionia Frenchis Lowery, 31, on charges from a July 23 shooting incident.
SLED was requested by the Chester Police Department to investigate a shooting incident on July 23, that resulted in one fatality.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged John Lowery, 31, on July 28, with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.
According to the warrants, Lowrey fired “multiple shots” at the victim, who had previously been identified by the Chester County Coroner’s Office, as Darion Antangalo Antonio Jones, 22, of Chester, just after the co-defendant initially fired at him.
The warrant states the victim was struck multoiple times, with the fatal shot striking his head. Lowrey and the co-defendant fled the scene.
The SLED release did not name the co-defendant.
Lowery was booked at the Chester County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Bond was set at $10,000 for the weapons possession charge and denied for the murder charge, according to the Chester County Detention Center records.