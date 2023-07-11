Western Carolina University named more than 3,000 students to its Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours. Local students included:
Morgan Foss of Camden
Lily Yang of Elgin
Jenna Williams of Lugoff
Molly McAvoy of Ridgeway
Foss, Yang, Williams and McAvoy were also among more than 2,000 students to its Chancellor’s List for Spring 2023. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.
*****
The University of South Carolina (USC)-Sumter recently named Tamara Munoz-Romero of Elgin, and Robert Swofford of Camden to its Spring 2023 President’s List.
*****
Aayahna Herbert of Lugoff recently earned a Master of Science in Human-Computer Interaction from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Herbert was among more than 5,300 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 264th Commencement exercises on May 5 and 6 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
*****
Chandler Turner of Camden was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Tallahassee Community College (TCC).
*****
USC-Lancaster recently named Rebecca Miller of Jefferson; and Madeline Rivers, Madilynn Olivia Robertson, and Laney Kaye Stevens, all of Kershaw, to its spring 2023 President’s List.
The school also recently named Ay’Anna Allycce Young-Fletcher of Elgin; Emily L. Lamere and Grant Tanner Mullis of Jefferson; Gerald Cauthen, Jr., Banks William Helms, Haley Kennington, John Silvestro of Kershaw; and Seth H. McElveen and Hailey Jordan Mock of Lugoff, to its Dean’s List for 2023.
In addition, USC-Lancaster named Abigail Elizabeth Hunter of Jefferson, Thomas Chase Galloway of Lugoff, and Gracie Beth Helms of Pageland to the Dean’s List of the university’s Palmetto College.
*****
Presbyterian College recently recognized the academic achievement of students who made the Spring 2023 President’s List. The following local students earned their way to the list by achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the previous semester:
Lauren Andrews of Camden
Carter Baytes of Kershaw
Angel Cooke of Camden
Dayton Jeffcoat of Camden
Mayah Lee of Camden
Presbyterian also named the following students to its Spring 2023 Dean’s List for reaching a grade point average between 3.3 and 3.9:
Gatlyn Connelly of Lugoff
Ria Patel of Camden
Sophie Small of Heath Springs
*****
Hayden Walker of Elgin was recently named to the Georgia Southern University spring 2023 President’s List for earning a grade point average of at least 4.0.
Meanwhile, Elise Taylor, also of Elgin, was named to the spring 2023 President’s List for maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA.
*****
Sean Jannicelli-Broda of Elgin was recently named to Pennsylvania Western University Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.
More than 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the Dean’s List. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:
The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40.
Jannicelli-Broda currently studies through PennWest’s Online Campus.