There wasn’t anything more satisfying for us country boys than fishing.
On our farm was a small stream that ran through the swamp. This stream was mostly just a couple of feet deep.
There were pike, small pan fish, catfish and eels. It seemed we would always hook more catfish than any other fish.
I guess they were given the name “catfish” because they have whiskers like a cat.
All fish have scales except catfish, who wear a smooth skin.
Those whiskers are used as feelers with taste buds to find its next meal.
We always were disappointed when we caught a catfish and were really afraid to handle them.
Among those whiskers were three hollow bony toxin needles that could give a person the most painful experience you could encounter fishing with the exception of snake bite.
If we caught an eel, we would cut the line and just stay as far away from it as necessary.
We boys couldn’t really distinguish them from a regular snake.
It wasn’t uncommon for a snake to bite and get hooked.
That’s just the way it was for us country boys in Dogwood Bottom.