BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The Lee County community got to see “a dream come true” recently for a dedicated core of volunteers who believe in helping those less fortunate.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house was held March 25 for Shared Hope’s homeless shelter, located at 202 N. Dennis Avenue. The ribbon was cut by Frances Drayton, founder of Shared Hope, whose dedication and determination helped make the shelter a reality.
“This is a wonderful day,” Drayton said. “It truly is a dream come true. This journey began seven years ago and everything has been in God’s hands since then. Everyone on Shared Hope’s board believes in what we’re trying to do here.”
The Rev. Sam Burchfield, pastor of Church of the Nazarene and a member of Shared Hope’s board, said he plans to offer Christian counseling to those who stay at the shelter. He knows the need for the shelter since his church has a program already in place to feed the homeless. “This shelter will be a blessing to the community,” Burchfield said.
The shelter will have a room with six beds for women and a larger room with 10 beds for men. There is a kitchen, community room, large handicap accessible bathroom with a walk-in shower and another regular bathroom.
Luke Giddings, chairman of the board of directors of Shared Hope, said the shelter will be open in severe weather for the homeless of Lee County. “We will open in high heat, over 94 degrees, or on cold nights, when it drops to below 45 degrees,” he said. Case workers and counselors will also be available Monday through Friday year round to help people with looking for jobs or finding other resources.
“The shelter is for Lee County residents only,” Giddings said. “Anyone staying here has to be trying to find a job or working on getting treatment if they have some kind of addiction. If not, they can’t be here. We’re offering a hand up, not a hand-out.”
Shared Hope’s next goal is to hire a director who can serve as volunteer coordinator, shelter manager, and fund-raising specialist.