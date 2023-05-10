Pet ownership involves responsibility
Dear Editor:
There has been considerable discussion about the Lee County Animal Shelter sometimes being over the capacity in the number of animals it can effectively care for. I would like to address this further as to a solution to unwanted dogs ending up in the care of the county.
My premise is one of OWNERSHIP--ownership being defined as being responsible for something one possesses. A pet meets this qualification.
Ownership involves the welfare of the animal--feeding, health, housing and others. Failure to do so can be labeled as neglect.
So is it a dog problem or a people problem? Well, the domesticated dog is totally dependent on the owner for its care. This excludes the dog from the care equation.
The most problematic cause of overpopulation is the lack of neutering and spaying of our pets. A commercial breeder’s dog is not a pet. Nor are working dogs pets: service, law enforcement, hunting, herding.
Let’s examine some ownership categories and assign responsibilities.
County government has assumed a large role in ownership by acquiring a state-of-the-art shelter for dogs and pets that are without owners. Furthermore, the Sheriff’s Office has a full time Animal Control Officer to handle complaints about animal issues from citizens.
There is a separate line item in the budget for the operation of the shelter to include staffing. The umbrella policy is to have a no-kill facility. It sure appears the county is doing its fair share.
The real punch behind the shelter operation are the volunteers. We need to give these individuals a large thanks. This is outstanding “ownership.”
The owners of pets who have accepted the responsibility to have their pet neutered or spayed need to be applauded also. This is supreme ownership.
Also, recognition for those donating food and other resources for the shelter is a great form of ownership.
The non-profit known as BARK or Bishopville Animal Rescue Krew collects money in donation containers on a monthly basis. This money is used by the shelter to aid in neutering and spaying of shelter animals. A big shout-out to this organization for their part in the ownership equation.
I tried to cover the entire scope of the overpopulation problem in the county shelter in this letter. This is a wake-up call for everyone to do more for the welfare of our pets.
Thanks,
George Roberts
Bishopville, S.C.